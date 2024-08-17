Parekh Aluminex Ltd Summary

Parekh Aluminex (PAL) is an ISO 9001 certified Public Ltd Company (holding ISO9001:2000 certificate from BVQ1,U.K.) engaged in the production and sale of Aluminium Foil Containers (AFC), its lids & covers and Aluminium Foil Rolls (AFR) since 1994. The company was formed in the year 1994.PAL has one of the Worlds best technologies in manufacturing the product. PAL is the largest manufacturers & exporters of the product it is in, whole of India. Further, it controls majority of the Indian market share and also has a significant share in the riche market of United Kingdom. PAL has also been accredited a Good status by Dun & Bradstreet Ltd, one of the leading rating agencies of the World.