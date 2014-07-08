Parekh Aluminex Ltd Management Discussions

Parekh Aluminex Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
PAREKH ALUMINEX LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
India has witnessed a huge transformation in economic and social growth
resulting into emergence of the large Aluminium container and Kitchen Foil
Industry. This industry predominantly was run as small scale operations by
individual operators but has been transformed into organized structured
Industry recognized as Packaging products mainly in Food sector, Caterings,
Railways, Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants, etc. Aluminium being biodegradable
and good for Food packaging, the Industry is gradually migrating into a
FMCG sector. Further the product application for Aluminium containers has
been into Health and Hygiene sector also like Hospitals and Health centres
resulting into a sector being termed as Aluminium Consumer goods sector.
Currently India has limited players in organized sector in Aluminium
Containers and Kitchen Foils. Hardly couple of players may fall in category
of unorganized and organized players while on small scale and local area
basis there may be few more who have insignificant share in market making.
The Country has been seeing huge demand of this products due to increased
urbanization and hygiene awareness resulting into growth by existing
players and also few global Companies are trying to market their product
initially and may get into operations as and when they find the market
ready for their products. Further the Company is constantly introducing
newer products for newer application for newer markets; thereby increasing
the overall market of the products.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
Economic growth in India during the last year has distinctly slowed down.
Industrial growth was soft and not in a buoyant mode. There was no
encouraging reports from Indian Exports.
Despite the gloomy situation, Parekh Aluminex Limited (PAL) registered a
sales growth of 49% in the domestic market and 73% in the export market.
EBIDTA grew by 56% and profit after tax grew by 26%. Domestic Sales grew as
a result of the Companys expanding market presence due to increase in
applications of the product, enhanced need for hygiene and awareness about
the eco friendly nature of our products. The Company also started sales to
big retailers like Bharti Walmart, Reliance, Big Bazaar etc. Export
business grew with growth coming from US and UK markets. EBIDTA to Sales
was 17.92% last year, this year it is 18.38%; there is an improvement of
2.57% due to economies of scale and better efficiencies. Net Profit to
sales was 7.45% last year, whereas this year it is 6.18%. The deterioration
is due to high finance cost as compared to last year due to higher
borrowings. Since the Company has entered absolutely nascent retail market
of foil containers & foil rolls, with more than 250 varieties the
inventories have gone up.
OPPORTUNITIES:
The young population, urbanization, international exposure to the current
people, environmental rules and regulations, nuclear family concepts, huge
demand for improved hygiene levels, huge growth in retail markets, provides
huge opportunities to scale up this business and industry will see huge
multiple growth in years to come.
THREATS:
* Substitution with other packaging material
* Not meeting the demand due to production constraints
* Managing the new retail business viz: logistics, selling chain, etc.
However substitution product to be successful needs to be cheaper, eco-
friendlier and better than the Companys products.
Company shall plan expansion in advance to meet the demand and with a
strong new management team the new retail business should be able to be
managed effectively.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
All the plants of the Company are at one location. Due to that Company
derives huge economies of scale & efficiencies. But there is always a risk
of any natural/unnatural eventualities occurring; that shall effect the
entire operations of the Company. Since Company is entering retail sales;
there would be challenges over supply chain, logistics etc. inventories and
debtors level is expected to be high till such time that the retail
business stabilizes. Demand not matching up with the supply as by the end
of 2012-13 production capacities of the Company would be almost at the
optimum utilization. There could be a slight drop in the bottomline in case
of finance cost going up.
CURRENT YEARS OUTLOOK:
Going forward Company plans to focus more towards retail business, product
brand building, develop custom made products for food chains. This will
result in a fundamental change in perception about the Company and there
will be lots of value addition thereby increasing the bottom line of the
Company. Branding of the Companys product range will also improve the
image of the Company. Company has also started sales of coloured foil
containers and foil rolls, which not only gives edge to the product line
but also creates value additions. Company is also in process of putting
various systems/processes in place, so that eventually the Company is
system/processes driven. We are also in the process of building a much
stronger and professional team in various faculties to facilitate smooth
working.
Based on Companys order book position and execution capabilities; we are
hopeful of achieving 40% growth in the topline of the Company. We also
expect to increase our retail business share. This year the team,
logistics, branding and advertisements would be in place along with the
entire supply chain to launch the retail packs of foil containers and foil
rolls. We target to have everything in place by this year end so as to kick
start the business from early next year onwards. In the current year we
shall also be exploring new markets for exports. Overall we look to the
immediate future with optimism & sense of well being.