Summary

Arfin India Limited was incorporated on 10 April 1992 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of various non-ferrous metal products since its manufacturing activities are located at Chhatral, Dhanot and Vadaswami industrial areas in the State of Gujarat. The Company possesses an inherent production capacity of 71,000 metric tonnes per annum, supporting a diverse range of main products such as Aluminium Wire Rod, Aluminium Deox, Cored Wire, Aluminium Alloy Ingots, Ferro Titanium, and Conductor & Cables. Arfins wide-reaching capabilities extend to supplying the Steel Sector, Automobile Sector, and Power Sector through its established product portfolioThe Company added additional capacity of 5,000 metric tons per annum through mechanization of existing machines during the year 2014-15. Cored Wire Mill Plant commissioned in March, 2015. In 2014-15, the company expanded its reach into the steel sector by extending its manufacturing strength to produce cored wire products which was followed by set up of Alloy Ingots Plant during 2015-16 and Ferro Alloys Plant during 2016-17.During 2017-18, the Company started supplying to Power Sector through its Conductor Plant. Mahendra Aluminum Company Limited, an erstwhile group company to the Arfin Group got amalgamated with the Company in 2017-18, through the Scheme of Amalgamation from April 01, 2017 and pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company allotted 10

Read More