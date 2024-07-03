SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹35.25
Prev. Close₹35.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.39
Day's High₹36.8
Day's Low₹33.6
52 Week's High₹62.7
52 Week's Low₹29.7
Book Value₹9.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)577.03
P/E60.62
EPS0.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
15.89
15.89
15.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.47
72.19
61.75
52.47
Net Worth
96.36
88.08
77.64
68.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
303.44
358.57
466.1
343.79
yoy growth (%)
-15.37
-23.07
35.57
25.98
Raw materials
-246.66
-296.15
-376.11
-285.39
As % of sales
81.28
82.59
80.69
83.01
Employee costs
-5.49
-4.99
-6.03
-3.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.55
-20.5
33.66
20.25
Depreciation
-2.8
-2.65
-1.56
-1.18
Tax paid
-0.53
-1.06
-11.96
-7.24
Working capital
4.94
-21.43
42.62
41.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.37
-23.07
35.57
25.98
Op profit growth
-380.89
-113.12
64
84.06
EBIT growth
-326.3
-115.72
65.17
78.9
Net profit growth
-118.61
-199.4
66.8
96.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jatin Mahendrakumar Shah
Executive Chairman
Mahendrakumar Rikhavchand Shah
Executive Director
Pushpa Mahendra Shah
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary
Independent Director
Jitendra Shankerlal Shah
Independent Director
Hardik Hundia
Reports by Arfin India Ltd
Summary
Arfin India Limited was incorporated on 10 April 1992 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of various non-ferrous metal products since its manufacturing activities are located at Chhatral, Dhanot and Vadaswami industrial areas in the State of Gujarat. The Company possesses an inherent production capacity of 71,000 metric tonnes per annum, supporting a diverse range of main products such as Aluminium Wire Rod, Aluminium Deox, Cored Wire, Aluminium Alloy Ingots, Ferro Titanium, and Conductor & Cables. Arfins wide-reaching capabilities extend to supplying the Steel Sector, Automobile Sector, and Power Sector through its established product portfolioThe Company added additional capacity of 5,000 metric tons per annum through mechanization of existing machines during the year 2014-15. Cored Wire Mill Plant commissioned in March, 2015. In 2014-15, the company expanded its reach into the steel sector by extending its manufacturing strength to produce cored wire products which was followed by set up of Alloy Ingots Plant during 2015-16 and Ferro Alloys Plant during 2016-17.During 2017-18, the Company started supplying to Power Sector through its Conductor Plant. Mahendra Aluminum Company Limited, an erstwhile group company to the Arfin Group got amalgamated with the Company in 2017-18, through the Scheme of Amalgamation from April 01, 2017 and pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company allotted 10
The Arfin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arfin India Ltd is ₹577.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arfin India Ltd is 60.62 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arfin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arfin India Ltd is ₹29.7 and ₹62.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arfin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.92%, 3 Years at 39.58%, 1 Year at -30.94%, 6 Month at -19.14%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at -10.99%.
