Arfin India Ltd Share Price

34.2
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.25
  • Day's High36.8
  • 52 Wk High62.7
  • Prev. Close35.16
  • Day's Low33.6
  • 52 Wk Low 29.7
  • Turnover (lac)7.39
  • P/E60.62
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.15
  • EPS0.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)577.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Arfin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

35.25

Prev. Close

35.16

Turnover(Lac.)

7.39

Day's High

36.8

Day's Low

33.6

52 Week's High

62.7

52 Week's Low

29.7

Book Value

9.15

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

577.03

P/E

60.62

EPS

0.58

Divi. Yield

0

Arfin India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Arfin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Arfin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.48%

Institutions: 2.48%

Non-Institutions: 27.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Arfin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.89

15.89

15.89

15.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

80.47

72.19

61.75

52.47

Net Worth

96.36

88.08

77.64

68.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

303.44

358.57

466.1

343.79

yoy growth (%)

-15.37

-23.07

35.57

25.98

Raw materials

-246.66

-296.15

-376.11

-285.39

As % of sales

81.28

82.59

80.69

83.01

Employee costs

-5.49

-4.99

-6.03

-3.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.55

-20.5

33.66

20.25

Depreciation

-2.8

-2.65

-1.56

-1.18

Tax paid

-0.53

-1.06

-11.96

-7.24

Working capital

4.94

-21.43

42.62

41.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.37

-23.07

35.57

25.98

Op profit growth

-380.89

-113.12

64

84.06

EBIT growth

-326.3

-115.72

65.17

78.9

Net profit growth

-118.61

-199.4

66.8

96.81

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Arfin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arfin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jatin Mahendrakumar Shah

Executive Chairman

Mahendrakumar Rikhavchand Shah

Executive Director

Pushpa Mahendra Shah

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary

Independent Director

Jitendra Shankerlal Shah

Independent Director

Hardik Hundia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arfin India Ltd

Summary

Arfin India Limited was incorporated on 10 April 1992 as a public limited company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of various non-ferrous metal products since its manufacturing activities are located at Chhatral, Dhanot and Vadaswami industrial areas in the State of Gujarat. The Company possesses an inherent production capacity of 71,000 metric tonnes per annum, supporting a diverse range of main products such as Aluminium Wire Rod, Aluminium Deox, Cored Wire, Aluminium Alloy Ingots, Ferro Titanium, and Conductor & Cables. Arfins wide-reaching capabilities extend to supplying the Steel Sector, Automobile Sector, and Power Sector through its established product portfolioThe Company added additional capacity of 5,000 metric tons per annum through mechanization of existing machines during the year 2014-15. Cored Wire Mill Plant commissioned in March, 2015. In 2014-15, the company expanded its reach into the steel sector by extending its manufacturing strength to produce cored wire products which was followed by set up of Alloy Ingots Plant during 2015-16 and Ferro Alloys Plant during 2016-17.During 2017-18, the Company started supplying to Power Sector through its Conductor Plant. Mahendra Aluminum Company Limited, an erstwhile group company to the Arfin Group got amalgamated with the Company in 2017-18, through the Scheme of Amalgamation from April 01, 2017 and pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme of Amalgamation, the Company allotted 10
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arfin India Ltd share price today?

The Arfin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arfin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arfin India Ltd is ₹577.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arfin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arfin India Ltd is 60.62 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arfin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arfin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arfin India Ltd is ₹29.7 and ₹62.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arfin India Ltd?

Arfin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.92%, 3 Years at 39.58%, 1 Year at -30.94%, 6 Month at -19.14%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at -10.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arfin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arfin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.79 %
Institutions - 2.49 %
Public - 27.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arfin India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

