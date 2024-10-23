Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

outcome of the board meeting 30.11.2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

outcome of board meeting

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Arfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair and Independent Director. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 23, 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Arfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Board of Directors of Arfin India Limited was held today i.e. Saturday, August 03, 2024 at Registered Office situated at Plot No.117, Ravi Industrial Estate, Behind Prestige Hotel, Billeshwarpura, Chhatral, Gandhinagar-382729 Gujarat, India. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, following is the outcome of the Board meeting whereby the Board has: I) Considered and approved Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024(Financial Results along with Limited Review Report along with thereon enclosed as Annexure-J) 2) The 32d Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Saturday, September 14, 2024, in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. 3) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Re-appointment of Mr. Jatin M. Shah as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years from the expiry of his present term of office, i.e. with effect from 1st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2027 along with revision in remuneration, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and Re-appointment of Mr. Mahendra R. Shah as chairman & Wholetirne Director of the company for a fu1ther period of three years from the expiry of his present term of office, i.e. with effect from l st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2027 along with revision in remuneration, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 4) Appointed Mr. Tarunkurnar Acharya as Chief Financial Officer & KMP of the Company w.e.f August 16, 2024. Enclosed herewith is the brief details of the appointment as prescribed (Annexure-A), the content of which is selfexplanatory. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 1 May 2024

Arfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 16, 2024 with respect to (i) Allotment of Equity shares on Preferential Basis; (ii) Amendment in Article of Association of the Company and (iii) Approval of Notice for convening Extra-ordinary General Meeting

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Arfin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday March 18 2024 inter alia to consider and evaluate the following businesses: 1. Proposal for raising funds by ways of preferential issue of equity shares or any other mode subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Arfin India Limited (Company) held on Monday, March 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024