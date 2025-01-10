Arfin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
15.89
15.89
15.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
80.47
72.19
61.75
52.47
Net Worth
96.36
88.08
77.64
68.36
Minority Interest
Debt
119.72
112.15
111.66
108.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.28
5.87
5.15
4.48
Total Liabilities
221.36
206.1
194.45
181.69
Fixed Assets
65.54
66.14
61.63
61.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.75
4.12
2.17
0.48
Networking Capital
149.61
126.71
129.26
118.43
Inventories
148.54
111.64
101.1
111.4
Inventory Days
133.99
Sundry Debtors
53.35
57.07
73.62
42.57
Debtor Days
51.2
Other Current Assets
15.4
22.82
9.17
12.98
Sundry Creditors
-65.68
-62.76
-53.12
-47.87
Creditor Days
57.58
Other Current Liabilities
-1.99
-2.06
-1.51
-0.64
Cash
2.42
9.11
1.39
1.31
Total Assets
221.35
206.1
194.45
181.69
