Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
303.44
358.57
466.1
343.79
yoy growth (%)
-15.37
-23.07
35.57
25.98
Raw materials
-246.66
-296.15
-376.11
-285.39
As % of sales
81.28
82.59
80.69
83.01
Employee costs
-5.49
-4.99
-6.03
-3.88
As % of sales
1.8
1.39
1.29
1.12
Other costs
-34.86
-63.26
-39.44
-27.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.49
17.64
8.46
7.96
Operating profit
16.41
-5.84
44.51
27.14
OPM
5.41
-1.62
9.55
7.89
Depreciation
-2.8
-2.65
-1.56
-1.18
Interest expense
-11.03
-13.61
-10.14
-6.26
Other income
1.97
1.61
0.85
0.57
Profit before tax
4.55
-20.5
33.66
20.25
Taxes
-0.53
-1.06
-11.96
-7.24
Tax rate
-11.84
5.21
-35.54
-35.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.01
-21.57
21.7
13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.01
-21.57
21.7
13
yoy growth (%)
-118.61
-199.4
66.8
96.81
NPM
1.32
-6.01
4.65
3.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.