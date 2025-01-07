iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arfin India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35
(2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arfin India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

303.44

358.57

466.1

343.79

yoy growth (%)

-15.37

-23.07

35.57

25.98

Raw materials

-246.66

-296.15

-376.11

-285.39

As % of sales

81.28

82.59

80.69

83.01

Employee costs

-5.49

-4.99

-6.03

-3.88

As % of sales

1.8

1.39

1.29

1.12

Other costs

-34.86

-63.26

-39.44

-27.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.49

17.64

8.46

7.96

Operating profit

16.41

-5.84

44.51

27.14

OPM

5.41

-1.62

9.55

7.89

Depreciation

-2.8

-2.65

-1.56

-1.18

Interest expense

-11.03

-13.61

-10.14

-6.26

Other income

1.97

1.61

0.85

0.57

Profit before tax

4.55

-20.5

33.66

20.25

Taxes

-0.53

-1.06

-11.96

-7.24

Tax rate

-11.84

5.21

-35.54

-35.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.01

-21.57

21.7

13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.01

-21.57

21.7

13

yoy growth (%)

-118.61

-199.4

66.8

96.81

NPM

1.32

-6.01

4.65

3.78

Arfin India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arfin India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.