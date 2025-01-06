Arfin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.55
-20.5
33.66
20.25
Depreciation
-2.8
-2.65
-1.56
-1.18
Tax paid
-0.53
-1.06
-11.96
-7.24
Working capital
4.94
-21.43
42.62
41.62
Other operating items
Operating
6.14
-45.65
62.75
53.43
Capital expenditure
18.01
20.06
10.83
8.15
Free cash flow
24.15
-25.59
73.58
61.58
Equity raised
97.44
142.6
107.7
60.41
Investing
-5.02
0.6
0.27
4.15
Financing
29.55
34.02
43.58
38.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.81
Net in cash
146.13
151.62
225.14
165.26
