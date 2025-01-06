iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arfin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.2
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arfin India Ltd

Arfin India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.55

-20.5

33.66

20.25

Depreciation

-2.8

-2.65

-1.56

-1.18

Tax paid

-0.53

-1.06

-11.96

-7.24

Working capital

4.94

-21.43

42.62

41.62

Other operating items

Operating

6.14

-45.65

62.75

53.43

Capital expenditure

18.01

20.06

10.83

8.15

Free cash flow

24.15

-25.59

73.58

61.58

Equity raised

97.44

142.6

107.7

60.41

Investing

-5.02

0.6

0.27

4.15

Financing

29.55

34.02

43.58

38.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.81

Net in cash

146.13

151.62

225.14

165.26

Arfin India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arfin India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.