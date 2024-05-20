To

The Members of

Arfin India Limited

CIN: L65990GJ1992PLC017460

Report on the Audit of Ind AS Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Arfin India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report including annexures to the boards report, Management discussion and analysis, Corporate governance and shareholders information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind As financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2021. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Referred to in Paragraph 1 -1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income and the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-2" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, if any.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b) No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) During the year, no dividend paid or declared by the board of directors of the company. So, Compliance of section 123 of the Act with respect to dividend declared/paid during the year not applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test check, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ending March 31,2024 which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01,2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT.

Annexure - 1to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 of report on legal & regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the members of Arfin India Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31,2024

1 In respect of Property, plant and equipment:

a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant & equipments. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets, if any.

b) As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year according to a phased program designed by the Company to cover all the items, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification; and

c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties other than self- constructed immovable properties, as disclosed in property, plant and equipment and investment property note to the Financial Statements, are held in the name of Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, there are No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2 In Respect of Inventory:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventories has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, credit monitoring arrangement reports, statements on ageing analysis of the debtors / other receivables, and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters, except for the following:

Sanctioned Details of Discrepancies For the Quarter Ended Amount to Which Discrepancies Relates Nature of Current Assets Nature of Discre pancy As Per Qtr. Returns Amount As Per Books Difference Remarks (Including Subsequent Rectification, if any) June-23 8270.00 Stock & Debtors Diff. in valuation 13209.41 13261.86 52.45 There is no material difference. It is due to change in cost valuation in some product during audit, therefore difference arises. Sep-23 8270.00 Stock & Debtors Diff. in Valuation 15230.59 15287.18 56.59 There is no material difference. It is due to change in cost valuation in some product during audit, therefore difference arises. Dec-23 8270.00 Stock & Debtors Diff. in Valuation 14329.10 14381.41 52.31 There is no material difference. It is due to change in cost valuation in some product during audit, therefore difference arises. Mar-24 8270.00 Stock & Debtors Diff. in Valuation 14769.55 14854.22 84.67 There is no material difference. It is due to change in cost valuation in some product during audit, therefore difference arises

3 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

The Company has provided guarantees, granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies firms or limited liability partnerships and other parties.

(a) (1) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any subsidiaries entity during the year.

(2) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided guarantees and granted advances in the nature of loans to other parties as below

Particulars Guar antees Advances in the Nature of Loans-Employee Advances Aggregate Amount During the Year - Other Parties 19.03 Balance Outstanding as on the Balance Sheet Date - Other Parties 19.03

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in the case of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Company has not provided any security as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given, guarantees provided and investments made.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company, and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination for the same with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, GST, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other statutory dues, if any. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty etc. were outstanding as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, GST, service tax, value added tax, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except given below.

Name of Department Nature of Dues Amount Period for which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Demand Assessment under Scrutiny Rs. 62.25 Lakhs FY 2011-12 CIT -Appeal, Ahmedabad Income Tax Demand under Scrutiny Assessment Rs. 113.09 Lakhs FY 2015-16 CIT-Appeal, Ahmedabad Income Tax Demand under Scrutiny Assessment Rs. 285.87 Lakhs FY 2016-17 CIT-Appeal, Ahmedabad

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

10. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11 (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materialityoutlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. According to the information and explanationsgiven to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

14 (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount towards CSR under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Firm Registration No. 113290W Raman M. Jain (Partner) (Membership No.: 045790) UDIN:24045790BKBOBY9486 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 20, 2024

Annexure - 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 2 of report on legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the members of Arfin India Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31,2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of Arfin India Limited ("the Company") as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidences about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting includes obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement, if any, of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Control Systems over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparations of Financial Statements in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisitions, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control Systems over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control Systems over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

For, Raman M. Jain & Co,

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 113290W

Raman M. Jain

(Partner)

(Membership No.: 045790) UDIN: 24045790BKBOBY9486

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 20, 2024