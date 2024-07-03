iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Share Price

550
(-4.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open585.65
  • Day's High585.65
  • 52 Wk High757.8
  • Prev. Close573.95
  • Day's Low547
  • 52 Wk Low 245.7
  • Turnover (lac)108.38
  • P/E46.48
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value97.25
  • EPS12.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,422.31
  • Div. Yield0.87
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

585.65

Prev. Close

573.95

Turnover(Lac.)

108.38

Day's High

585.65

Day's Low

547

52 Week's High

757.8

52 Week's Low

245.7

Book Value

97.25

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,422.31

P/E

46.48

EPS

12.39

Divi. Yield

0.87

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.37%

Foreign: 6.36%

Indian: 66.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22

22

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

379.04

282.07

253.99

186.42

Net Worth

401.04

304.07

264.99

197.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,386.98

1,255.48

1,027.24

800.82

yoy growth (%)

10.47

22.21

28.27

11.37

Raw materials

-1,256.21

-1,116.5

-905.16

-694.45

As % of sales

90.57

88.93

88.11

86.71

Employee costs

-28.87

-30.27

-23.54

-20.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.88

16.38

41.75

33.39

Depreciation

-16.4

-17.36

-9.9

-8.33

Tax paid

-4.37

-2.11

-15.24

-11.5

Working capital

87.47

44.17

36.73

30.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.47

22.21

28.27

11.37

Op profit growth

-1.9

-16.7

23.17

50.76

EBIT growth

-4.23

-29.97

25.82

57.35

Net profit growth

-5.27

-46.19

21.12

134.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,983.25

2,649.6

2,288.57

1,526.94

1,446.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,983.25

2,649.6

2,288.57

1,526.94

1,446.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.33

7.18

7.86

3.04

3.7

View Annually Results

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Tribhuvanprasad Kabra

Managing Director

Mahendra Kumar Kabra

President & CFO

HEMANT MAHENDRAKUMAR KABRA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh D Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Payal Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Hitesh Laxmichand Vaghela

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Summary

Ram Ratna Wires Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Jul.92. The Company is a leading manufacturer of winding wires, mainly enamelled copper wires. It has manufacturing facilities at Silvassa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Union Territory). Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and Others, it implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,000 kmpa of submersible wires by installing 15 wire-drawing machines, 9 enamelling machines and a suitable configuration of other equipment. The process technology for setting up the project is indigenous. In 2000, the company has been awarded ISO 9002 certificate by Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA. In 2003, Company expanded the operation by installing two imported enamelling machines and one wire drawing machine. In 2005, the production from horizontal enamelling machine imported commenced their operations. The Company installed one more horizontal enamelling machine with inline wire drawing. The production from this machine also commenced business activities. To support the increased production capacity, it further acquired two wire drawing machines which commissioned during 2004-05. In 2016, it established a new manufacturing facility at Silvassa. During the year 2017-18, the Company acquired 6,46,134 Equity Shares constituting 60% of paid
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ram Ratna Wires Ltd share price today?

The Ram Ratna Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹550 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is ₹2422.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is 46.48 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ram Ratna Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is ₹245.7 and ₹757.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd?

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 69.42%, 1 Year at 92.70%, 6 Month at 45.89%, 3 Month at -11.73% and 1 Month at -5.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 26.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.