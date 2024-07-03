SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹585.65
Prev. Close₹573.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.38
Day's High₹585.65
Day's Low₹547
52 Week's High₹757.8
52 Week's Low₹245.7
Book Value₹97.25
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,422.31
P/E46.48
EPS12.39
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
22
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
379.04
282.07
253.99
186.42
Net Worth
401.04
304.07
264.99
197.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,386.98
1,255.48
1,027.24
800.82
yoy growth (%)
10.47
22.21
28.27
11.37
Raw materials
-1,256.21
-1,116.5
-905.16
-694.45
As % of sales
90.57
88.93
88.11
86.71
Employee costs
-28.87
-30.27
-23.54
-20.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.88
16.38
41.75
33.39
Depreciation
-16.4
-17.36
-9.9
-8.33
Tax paid
-4.37
-2.11
-15.24
-11.5
Working capital
87.47
44.17
36.73
30.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.47
22.21
28.27
11.37
Op profit growth
-1.9
-16.7
23.17
50.76
EBIT growth
-4.23
-29.97
25.82
57.35
Net profit growth
-5.27
-46.19
21.12
134.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,983.25
2,649.6
2,288.57
1,526.94
1,446.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,983.25
2,649.6
2,288.57
1,526.94
1,446.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.33
7.18
7.86
3.04
3.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Tribhuvanprasad Kabra
Managing Director
Mahendra Kumar Kabra
President & CFO
HEMANT MAHENDRAKUMAR KABRA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh D Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Payal Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Hitesh Laxmichand Vaghela
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
Summary
Ram Ratna Wires Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Jul.92. The Company is a leading manufacturer of winding wires, mainly enamelled copper wires. It has manufacturing facilities at Silvassa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Union Territory). Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and Others, it implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,000 kmpa of submersible wires by installing 15 wire-drawing machines, 9 enamelling machines and a suitable configuration of other equipment. The process technology for setting up the project is indigenous. In 2000, the company has been awarded ISO 9002 certificate by Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA. In 2003, Company expanded the operation by installing two imported enamelling machines and one wire drawing machine. In 2005, the production from horizontal enamelling machine imported commenced their operations. The Company installed one more horizontal enamelling machine with inline wire drawing. The production from this machine also commenced business activities. To support the increased production capacity, it further acquired two wire drawing machines which commissioned during 2004-05. In 2016, it established a new manufacturing facility at Silvassa. During the year 2017-18, the Company acquired 6,46,134 Equity Shares constituting 60% of paid
Read More
The Ram Ratna Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹550 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is ₹2422.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is 46.48 and 6.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ram Ratna Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ram Ratna Wires Ltd is ₹245.7 and ₹757.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 69.42%, 1 Year at 92.70%, 6 Month at 45.89%, 3 Month at -11.73% and 1 Month at -5.90%.
