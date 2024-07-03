Summary

Ram Ratna Wires Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Jul.92. The Company is a leading manufacturer of winding wires, mainly enamelled copper wires. It has manufacturing facilities at Silvassa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Union Territory). Promoted by Rameswarlal J Kabra and Others, it implemented a project to manufacture super enamelled copper winding wires and submersible copper wires.The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 to set up a plant to manufacture 2890 tpa of super-enamelled copper wires and 30,000 kmpa of submersible wires by installing 15 wire-drawing machines, 9 enamelling machines and a suitable configuration of other equipment. The process technology for setting up the project is indigenous. In 2000, the company has been awarded ISO 9002 certificate by Underwriters Laboratories Inc., USA. In 2003, Company expanded the operation by installing two imported enamelling machines and one wire drawing machine. In 2005, the production from horizontal enamelling machine imported commenced their operations. The Company installed one more horizontal enamelling machine with inline wire drawing. The production from this machine also commenced business activities. To support the increased production capacity, it further acquired two wire drawing machines which commissioned during 2004-05. In 2016, it established a new manufacturing facility at Silvassa. During the year 2017-18, the Company acquired 6,46,134 Equity Shares constituting 60% of paid

Read More