|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,386.98
1,255.48
1,027.24
800.82
yoy growth (%)
10.47
22.21
28.27
11.37
Raw materials
-1,256.21
-1,116.5
-905.16
-694.45
As % of sales
90.57
88.93
88.11
86.71
Employee costs
-28.87
-30.27
-23.54
-20.01
As % of sales
2.08
2.41
2.29
2.49
Other costs
-50.55
-56.36
-35.71
-35.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.64
4.48
3.47
4.41
Operating profit
51.33
52.33
62.82
51
OPM
3.7
4.16
6.11
6.36
Depreciation
-16.4
-17.36
-9.9
-8.33
Interest expense
-19.51
-22.67
-14.01
-10.92
Other income
2.47
4.08
2.84
1.64
Profit before tax
17.88
16.38
41.75
33.39
Taxes
-4.37
-2.11
-15.24
-11.5
Tax rate
-24.47
-12.92
-36.51
-34.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.5
14.26
26.51
21.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.51
14.26
26.51
21.88
yoy growth (%)
-5.27
-46.19
21.12
134.15
NPM
0.97
1.13
2.58
2.73
