iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

553.75
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,386.98

1,255.48

1,027.24

800.82

yoy growth (%)

10.47

22.21

28.27

11.37

Raw materials

-1,256.21

-1,116.5

-905.16

-694.45

As % of sales

90.57

88.93

88.11

86.71

Employee costs

-28.87

-30.27

-23.54

-20.01

As % of sales

2.08

2.41

2.29

2.49

Other costs

-50.55

-56.36

-35.71

-35.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.64

4.48

3.47

4.41

Operating profit

51.33

52.33

62.82

51

OPM

3.7

4.16

6.11

6.36

Depreciation

-16.4

-17.36

-9.9

-8.33

Interest expense

-19.51

-22.67

-14.01

-10.92

Other income

2.47

4.08

2.84

1.64

Profit before tax

17.88

16.38

41.75

33.39

Taxes

-4.37

-2.11

-15.24

-11.5

Tax rate

-24.47

-12.92

-36.51

-34.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.5

14.26

26.51

21.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.51

14.26

26.51

21.88

yoy growth (%)

-5.27

-46.19

21.12

134.15

NPM

0.97

1.13

2.58

2.73

Ram Ratna Wires : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.