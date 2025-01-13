Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22
22
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
379.04
282.07
253.99
186.42
Net Worth
401.04
304.07
264.99
197.42
Minority Interest
Debt
121.89
191.99
204.24
309.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.23
19.98
18.27
12.23
Total Liabilities
526.16
516.04
487.5
518.71
Fixed Assets
150.46
109.08
120.52
130.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
74.18
95.71
76.93
49.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.21
1.78
1.3
2
Networking Capital
276.58
302.25
280.07
334.84
Inventories
159.54
142.94
93.14
112.68
Inventory Days
29.65
Sundry Debtors
260.56
305.84
288
260.04
Debtor Days
68.43
Other Current Assets
112.2
57.97
37.14
21.98
Sundry Creditors
-238.12
-185.95
-127.08
-50.22
Creditor Days
13.21
Other Current Liabilities
-17.6
-18.55
-11.13
-9.63
Cash
23.74
7.21
8.68
2.34
Total Assets
526.17
516.03
487.5
518.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.