Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.88
16.38
41.75
33.39
Depreciation
-16.4
-17.36
-9.9
-8.33
Tax paid
-4.37
-2.11
-15.24
-11.5
Working capital
87.47
44.17
36.73
30.65
Other operating items
Operating
84.57
41.07
53.33
44.2
Capital expenditure
6.18
57.46
52.41
-14.92
Free cash flow
90.75
98.53
105.74
29.28
Equity raised
339.14
306.95
242.28
154.71
Investing
12.62
-38.94
34.55
38.13
Financing
90.39
122.39
149.32
135.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
532.9
488.94
531.9
357.41
