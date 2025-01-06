iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

551.4
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Ram Ratna Wires FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.88

16.38

41.75

33.39

Depreciation

-16.4

-17.36

-9.9

-8.33

Tax paid

-4.37

-2.11

-15.24

-11.5

Working capital

87.47

44.17

36.73

30.65

Other operating items

Operating

84.57

41.07

53.33

44.2

Capital expenditure

6.18

57.46

52.41

-14.92

Free cash flow

90.75

98.53

105.74

29.28

Equity raised

339.14

306.95

242.28

154.71

Investing

12.62

-38.94

34.55

38.13

Financing

90.39

122.39

149.32

135.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

532.9

488.94

531.9

357.41

Ram Ratna Wires : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.