Attaching herewith results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share (i.e. @ 50%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each (in addition to the Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share, i.e., 50% declared and paid in the month of November 2023), for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Final Dividend, if approved, shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable