Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 28th October, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Please find enclosed herewith details as per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations relating to acquisition of 60% stake in Tefabo Product Private Limited.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ram Ratna Wires Limited held today i.e. Friday, 2nd August, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations for update on expansion plan at Bhiwadi & Silvassa and change in stake of Joint Venture Subsidiary Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Please find intimation of outcome of Board meeting held today for approving the draft Scheme of arrangement as per the details enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 5 May 2024

RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon; and b) Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Attaching herewith results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 14th May, 2024 has fixed the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the details of same is attached herewith. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Regulation 30 for update on Bhiwadi expansion Project. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024