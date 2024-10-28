iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Board Meeting

541.65
(2.74%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Ram Ratna Wires CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Monday, 28th October, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Please find enclosed herewith details as per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations relating to acquisition of 60% stake in Tefabo Product Private Limited.
Board Meeting2 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ram Ratna Wires Limited held today i.e. Friday, 2nd August, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations for update on expansion plan at Bhiwadi & Silvassa and change in stake of Joint Venture Subsidiary Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Please find intimation of outcome of Board meeting held today for approving the draft Scheme of arrangement as per the details enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting14 May 20245 May 2024
RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon; and b) Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Attaching herewith results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 14th May, 2024 has fixed the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the details of same is attached herewith. Please find enclosed herewith intimation under Regulation 30 for update on Bhiwadi expansion Project. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
RAM RATNA WIRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. With reference to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations attached herewith results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Attached herewith outcome of the Board meeting of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Disclosure regarding Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations is attached herewith. The Board at its meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 has considered and approved appointment of Shri Ankit Kedia as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director and reappointment of Shri Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra as Managing Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Ram Ratna Wires: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.