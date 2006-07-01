<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To

The Members,

Ram Ratna Wires Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Ram Ratna Wires Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year then ended.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in paragraph 7 below of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 30.4 of the Notes to Standalone Financial Statements relating to a search and seizure action under section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 against the Company, its Subsidiaries, other group entities and their few employees in November, 2023. Pending completion of the search proceedings, the consequent impact on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, is currently not ascertainable.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters which, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Our audit incorporated the following procedures with regard to Revenue Recognition: - (Refer note 1 (c) (xii) and 42 of the Standalone Financial Statements) • assessing the process, internal controls and testing the effectiveness of key controls; Revenue is the main profit driver and therefore susceptible to misstatement. There is inherent risk of incorrect timing of recognition of revenue and related rate difference, discounts in reporting period. Cut- off on the reporting date is the key assertion insofar as revenue is concerned, any in-appropriate method can result in misstatement of financial statements for the year. • testing the accuracy of cut-off with substantive analytical procedures supplemented with third party confirmation, delivery acknowledgment, delivery terms, estimation for delivery time based on historical records; • judgments and estimations made for discounts, rebates, appropriate authorisation, historical trends, credit and debit notes issued after the balance sheet date, inventory reconciliation and receivable balance confirmations. Assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiaries and joint venture Our audit incorporated the following procedures with regard to assessment of impairment of investment: The investments in subsidiaries and joint venture are reported in the Standalone Financial Statements at cost. In case of an investment amounting to Rs 2,223.99 Lakhs in a subsidiary (including additional investment of Rs 1,491.39 Lakhs during the year) where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying value of investment is assessed for impairment. • reviewing the approach adopted for testing impairment including appropriateness of valuation method used; • reviewing and checking financial projections and other relevant data for mathematical accuracy; • reviewing the valuation report of qualified valuer obtained by the Company; • reviewing the assumptions used in the financial projection; The accounting for investment is a Key Audit Matter as the determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment involves significant management judgments and estimates. • discussions with key person of the Company and that of subsidiary and ascertaining the factors contributing towards present performance and strategy to overcome it, business expectation, market conditions and business plans; • discussions on Company’s management perception regarding business, market condition, expected market size, future planning, financial strength, support and intention of joint venture investor of the subsidiary.

5. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for other information. Other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Company’s Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

7. Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevanttotheauditinordertodesignauditprocedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with respect to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith in respect of audit trail are stated in the paragraph (1) (b) above on reporting under section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. (g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note 30 to the Standalone Financial Statements; ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall : • directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or • provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall: • directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or • provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement. v) (a) The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The special interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has except mentioned below, used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for the accounting software used for sales order booking which are non- editable.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with.

(2) As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

For Bhagwagar Dalal & Doshi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 128093W UDIN: 24034236BKFDFH7745 Yezdi K. Bhagwagar Place: Silvassa Partner Date: 14th May, 2024 Membership No. 034236

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Referred to in paragraph (1) (g) under the "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Ram Ratna Wires Limited

1. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Ram Ratna Wires Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

3. Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

4. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A company’s internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

5. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

6. Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Bhagwagar Dalal & Doshi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 128093W UDIN: 24034236BKFDFH7745 Yezdi K. Bhagwagar Place: Silvassa Partner Date: 14th May, 2024 Membership No. 034236

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Referred to in paragraph (2) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of Ram Ratna Wires Limited

(i) (a) (1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, some of the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year at different intervals by the Management in accordance with a program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company including registered title deeds, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the Lease Agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the Company has during the year conducted at reasonable intervals physical verification of inventories except goods in transit. In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventories by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate of each class of inventories was noticed between the physical verification of inventories and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements or returns filed by the Company with such Banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in and granted loans to the subsidiary companies during the year.

Details of loans given to the subsidiary companies during the year are as under: (Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars Aggregate amount granted during the year Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Loans 965 1,540

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or granted loans to any firm, limited liability partnership or any other party. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or advance in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to any company, firm, limited liability partnership or any other party during year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans during the year are, prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided guarantee or security during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, no loan has fallen due during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable, in respect of loans given, investments made and guarantees provided.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and/or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues: -(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed arrears of outstanding statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 01 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Name of the Statue Forum where matter is pending Period to which the amount relates Nature of Dues Amount High Court April, 2001 to May 2013 Excise Duty 616.78 Central Excise Act, 1944 Tribunal Various periods from 2006-07 to 2017-18 Excise Duty & Service Tax 32.07 Value Added Tax Commissioner 2013- 2014 2017-18 to 2019-20 Value Added Tax 350.29 Stamp Duty Supreme Court Stamp Duty 22.42 Income Tax Commissioner (Appeal) 2019-20 Income Tax 4.67 Income Tax Commissioner (Appeal) 2022-23 Income Tax 44.38

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed of term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, sub-clauses (c) of clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short- term basis have been utilised for the long-term purpose.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries or joint venture. Accordingly, sub-clauses (e) of clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company and procedure performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and joint venture.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, sub clause (a) of clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, sub clause (b) of clause 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies, Act 2013 has been filed in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to representation given to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the books and records of the Company carried out by us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details thereof have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) we have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company and covering the period upto 31st March, 2024.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with such directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the RBI Act,1934. Accordingly, reporting under sub clauses (a) and (b) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under sub clause (c) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to representation given to us by the management, there are 2 (Two) Core Investment Companies (CICs) in the Group based on "Companies in the Group" as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the management plan and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future liability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule-VII to the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.