Attaching herewith results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ram Ratna Wires Limited held today i.e. Friday, 2nd August, 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Alteration in date of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company from Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 to Tuesday, 3rd September, 2024, to be conducted through Video-Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 & 44 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, attaching herewith summary of proceedings of the AGM along with Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 3rd September, 2024 at 5.00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)