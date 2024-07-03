Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹173.4
Prev. Close₹171.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹613.11
Day's High₹173.4
Day's Low₹160.17
52 Week's High₹221
52 Week's Low₹103.55
Book Value₹30.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,897.48
P/E37.63
EPS4.56
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.87
17.87
11.56
11.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
488.57
432.44
353.32
304.49
Net Worth
506.44
450.31
364.88
316.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,683.14
1,718.59
1,525.81
1,407.82
yoy growth (%)
56.12
12.63
8.38
59.22
Raw materials
-2,448.84
-1,545.95
-1,352.74
-1,231.13
As % of sales
91.26
89.95
88.65
87.44
Employee costs
-34.3
-27.29
-27.27
-22.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
84.23
51.54
41.67
58.09
Depreciation
-15.16
-16.12
-16.09
-14.06
Tax paid
-21.22
-12.23
-9.85
-22.1
Working capital
74.16
4.84
15.12
16.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.12
12.63
8.38
59.22
Op profit growth
49.53
8
-14.79
58.21
EBIT growth
63.68
9.82
-17.17
72.17
Net profit growth
60.29
23.52
-11.55
59.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
843.49
880.77
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
843.49
880.77
Other Operating Income
1.23
2.22
Other Income
0.38
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Mahendra R Mehta
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Milan M Mehta
Whole-time Director
Deepak M Mehta
Independent Director
Pradip Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Pandey
Independent Director
NIRAJ PANKAJ BHUKHANWALA
Independent Director
Asha Morley
Independent Director
Manoj Lekhrajani
Reports by Precision Wires India Ltd
Summary
Precision Wires India Limited incorporated in November, 1989 and promoted by Mr. Mahendra Mehta, is engaged in manufacturing of Enamelled Round and Rectangular Copper Winding Wires, Continuously Transposed Conductor (CTC) and Paper/Mica/Nomex Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC) which are used by the electrical/electronics industries.The Company had set up a plant to manufacture enamelled copper winding wires, which funded by way of a public issue in Mar.92. Commercial production commenced in Dec.92. Enamelled copper winding wires are used in transformers and motors in a number of electrical devices like fans, television sets, audio equipment, refrigeration and air-conditioners, machine tools, irrigation, industrial pumps, etc. The wires are produced to specifications conforming to ISS, BSS, DIN, NEMA and JIS.In 1999-2000, Company amalgamated with Atlas Wires and accordingly the Scheme was approved effective from 1st April 2000. The first phase of modernisation cum expansion project inititated at PWIL in late 1999 was implemented within projected cost. Silvassa Unit commenced its first phase of modernisation. As a result of Expansion & Modernisation & Diversification at Silvassa Units new units (Unit III) was set up.During the 2004-05, the Company has increased its installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular Strips - Covered /non-covered by 700 MT. With this expansion the total installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular
The Precision Wires India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Wires India Ltd is ₹2897.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Precision Wires India Ltd is 37.63 and 5.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Wires India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Wires India Ltd is ₹103.55 and ₹221 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Precision Wires India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.89%, 3 Years at 53.19%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at -1.14%, 3 Month at -15.02% and 1 Month at -12.20%.
