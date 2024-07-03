iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Wires India Ltd Share Price

162.18
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173.4
  • Day's High173.4
  • 52 Wk High221
  • Prev. Close171.72
  • Day's Low160.17
  • 52 Wk Low 103.55
  • Turnover (lac)613.11
  • P/E37.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value30.67
  • EPS4.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,897.48
  • Div. Yield0.35
Precision Wires India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

173.4

Prev. Close

171.72

Turnover(Lac.)

613.11

Day's High

173.4

Day's Low

160.17

52 Week's High

221

52 Week's Low

103.55

Book Value

30.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,897.48

P/E

37.63

EPS

4.56

Divi. Yield

0.35

Precision Wires India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.35

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

3 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Precision Wires India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Precision Wires India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.31%

Institutions: 0.31%

Non-Institutions: 41.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Precision Wires India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.87

17.87

11.56

11.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

488.57

432.44

353.32

304.49

Net Worth

506.44

450.31

364.88

316.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,683.14

1,718.59

1,525.81

1,407.82

yoy growth (%)

56.12

12.63

8.38

59.22

Raw materials

-2,448.84

-1,545.95

-1,352.74

-1,231.13

As % of sales

91.26

89.95

88.65

87.44

Employee costs

-34.3

-27.29

-27.27

-22.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

84.23

51.54

41.67

58.09

Depreciation

-15.16

-16.12

-16.09

-14.06

Tax paid

-21.22

-12.23

-9.85

-22.1

Working capital

74.16

4.84

15.12

16.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.12

12.63

8.38

59.22

Op profit growth

49.53

8

-14.79

58.21

EBIT growth

63.68

9.82

-17.17

72.17

Net profit growth

60.29

23.52

-11.55

59.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

843.49

880.77

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

843.49

880.77

Other Operating Income

1.23

2.22

Other Income

0.38

1.03

Precision Wires India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Precision Wires India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Mahendra R Mehta

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Milan M Mehta

Whole-time Director

Deepak M Mehta

Independent Director

Pradip Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Pandey

Independent Director

NIRAJ PANKAJ BHUKHANWALA

Independent Director

Asha Morley

Independent Director

Manoj Lekhrajani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Precision Wires India Ltd

Summary

Precision Wires India Limited incorporated in November, 1989 and promoted by Mr. Mahendra Mehta, is engaged in manufacturing of Enamelled Round and Rectangular Copper Winding Wires, Continuously Transposed Conductor (CTC) and Paper/Mica/Nomex Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC) which are used by the electrical/electronics industries.The Company had set up a plant to manufacture enamelled copper winding wires, which funded by way of a public issue in Mar.92. Commercial production commenced in Dec.92. Enamelled copper winding wires are used in transformers and motors in a number of electrical devices like fans, television sets, audio equipment, refrigeration and air-conditioners, machine tools, irrigation, industrial pumps, etc. The wires are produced to specifications conforming to ISS, BSS, DIN, NEMA and JIS.In 1999-2000, Company amalgamated with Atlas Wires and accordingly the Scheme was approved effective from 1st April 2000. The first phase of modernisation cum expansion project inititated at PWIL in late 1999 was implemented within projected cost. Silvassa Unit commenced its first phase of modernisation. As a result of Expansion & Modernisation & Diversification at Silvassa Units new units (Unit III) was set up.During the 2004-05, the Company has increased its installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular Strips - Covered /non-covered by 700 MT. With this expansion the total installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular
Company FAQs

What is the Precision Wires India Ltd share price today?

The Precision Wires India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Precision Wires India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Precision Wires India Ltd is ₹2897.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Precision Wires India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Precision Wires India Ltd is 37.63 and 5.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Precision Wires India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Precision Wires India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Precision Wires India Ltd is ₹103.55 and ₹221 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Precision Wires India Ltd?

Precision Wires India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.89%, 3 Years at 53.19%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at -1.14%, 3 Month at -15.02% and 1 Month at -12.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Precision Wires India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Precision Wires India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.93 %
Institutions - 0.32 %
Public - 41.75 %

