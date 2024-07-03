Summary

Precision Wires India Limited incorporated in November, 1989 and promoted by Mr. Mahendra Mehta, is engaged in manufacturing of Enamelled Round and Rectangular Copper Winding Wires, Continuously Transposed Conductor (CTC) and Paper/Mica/Nomex Insulated Copper Conductors (PICC) which are used by the electrical/electronics industries.The Company had set up a plant to manufacture enamelled copper winding wires, which funded by way of a public issue in Mar.92. Commercial production commenced in Dec.92. Enamelled copper winding wires are used in transformers and motors in a number of electrical devices like fans, television sets, audio equipment, refrigeration and air-conditioners, machine tools, irrigation, industrial pumps, etc. The wires are produced to specifications conforming to ISS, BSS, DIN, NEMA and JIS.In 1999-2000, Company amalgamated with Atlas Wires and accordingly the Scheme was approved effective from 1st April 2000. The first phase of modernisation cum expansion project inititated at PWIL in late 1999 was implemented within projected cost. Silvassa Unit commenced its first phase of modernisation. As a result of Expansion & Modernisation & Diversification at Silvassa Units new units (Unit III) was set up.During the 2004-05, the Company has increased its installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular Strips - Covered /non-covered by 700 MT. With this expansion the total installed capacity of Enamelled Round Copper Winding Wires & Rectangular

