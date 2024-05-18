To

The Members of

Precision Wires India Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Precision Wires India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,

i) the Statement, together with the notes thereon are presented in the format prescribed under Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in this regard; and

ii) the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the provisions of the Act. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Assessment of Recoverability of Trade Receivables

The aggregate Trade Receivables as at 31 March, 2024 were Rs. 42,172.01 lakhs which are mostly unsecured and constitute approx. 39.71% of the Gross Assets of the Company.

The Company reviews the recoverability of the Trade Receivables periodically including at the Balance Sheet Date. Receivables which are not expected to be recovered are written off as Bad Debts. In addition to the Bad Debts written off, provision is made in the Accounts for Expected Credit Loss based on past record of irrecoverable Trade Receivables.

We have considered this to be a key audit matter as the amount of Trade Receivables are mostly unsecured and constitute the largest component of the Balance Sheet and therefore have a significant impact on the financial position of the Company.

How the Audit addressed the Key Audit matters

The audit procedures included, amongst others, review of age analysis of Trade Receivables, review of Trade Receivables overdue by more than a certain period, discussion with management of the reasons for such overdue trade receivables and the efforts made for recovery of the same.

The audit procedures also include, checking recovery of Trade Receivables as at Balance Sheet Date, subsequently, up to the date of the audit.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in :

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company, regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, We determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation products precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, We determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds ) by Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (i) and (ii) of the Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement

v) a) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in the notes to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 is

applicable from 1 April, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software , we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with..

For S R Divatia and Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 102646W

Shalin S Divatia Partner

Membership No. 039755 UDIN: 24039755BKEXSL6083

Place : Mumbai

Date : 18 May, 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the Annexure A of the Independent Auditors Report or even date to the members of Precision Wires India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

b) The fixed assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and we are informed that no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties are where the Company is a lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in the name favour of the lessee), are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including the Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year;

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the years except in respect of inventories of returnable plastic spools lying with customers. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(b) Based on our examination of the records provided by the management, the Company has working capital facilities from banks which are secured against its stock and book debts. The Company regularly submits the quarterly returns/statements with the bank. On Comparison of the returns/statement so filed with the banks and the books of accounts of the Company, certain minor discrepancies are observed. However the same are not material in terms of value as compared to the nature and size of the Company.

(iii) a) During the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security, granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or Limited Liability Partnerships or to any other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

b) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties referred to in para (a) above, clause iii (b) of paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable in this respect.

c) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties referred to in para (a) above, clause iii (c) of paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable in this respect.

d) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties referred to in para (a) above, clause iii (d) of paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable in this respect.

e) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties referred to in para (a) above, clause iii (e) of paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable in this respect.

f) As the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to parties referred to in para (a) above, clause iii (f) of paragraph 4 of the Order is not applicable in this respect.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order under the aforesaid sections has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of sales-tax including value added tax, duty of customs and duty of excise as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows :- NIL

(viii) There were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

b) The Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purpose by the Company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company;

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or operationally convertible) during the year;

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given us. We have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year;

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it; the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provision of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and as per the records examined by us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

b) We have considered the report of the internal auditors for the period under audit;

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable;

(xix) Based on our examination financial rations, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), requiring transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year;

b) The Company does not have any amount remaining unspent, requiring transfer to any special account. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S R Divatia and Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 102646W

Shalin S Divatia Partner

Membership No. 039755 UDIN: 24039755BKEXSL6083

Place : Mumbai

Date : 18 May, 2024

ANNEXURE - B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (we) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Precision Wires India Limited ("the

Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting means a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial

reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S R Divatia and Co.

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 102646W

Shalin S Divatia Partner

Membership No. 039755 UDIN: 24039755BKEXSL6083

Place : Mumbai

Date : 18 May, 2024