iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Precision Wires India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

185.01
(14.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Wires India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,683.14

1,718.59

1,525.81

1,407.82

yoy growth (%)

56.12

12.63

8.38

59.22

Raw materials

-2,448.84

-1,545.95

-1,352.74

-1,231.13

As % of sales

91.26

89.95

88.65

87.44

Employee costs

-34.3

-27.29

-27.27

-22.73

As % of sales

1.27

1.58

1.78

1.61

Other costs

-82.59

-66.82

-73.1

-68.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.07

3.88

4.79

4.87

Operating profit

117.4

78.51

72.69

85.31

OPM

4.37

4.56

4.76

6.06

Depreciation

-15.16

-16.12

-16.09

-14.06

Interest expense

-24.9

-15.12

-19.03

-15.2

Other income

6.9

4.29

4.11

2.04

Profit before tax

84.23

51.54

41.67

58.09

Taxes

-21.22

-12.23

-9.85

-22.1

Tax rate

-25.19

-23.73

-23.64

-38.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.01

39.31

31.82

35.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

63.01

39.31

31.82

35.98

yoy growth (%)

60.29

23.52

-11.55

59.6

NPM

2.34

2.28

2.08

2.55

Prec. Wires (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Wires India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.