Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,683.14
1,718.59
1,525.81
1,407.82
yoy growth (%)
56.12
12.63
8.38
59.22
Raw materials
-2,448.84
-1,545.95
-1,352.74
-1,231.13
As % of sales
91.26
89.95
88.65
87.44
Employee costs
-34.3
-27.29
-27.27
-22.73
As % of sales
1.27
1.58
1.78
1.61
Other costs
-82.59
-66.82
-73.1
-68.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.07
3.88
4.79
4.87
Operating profit
117.4
78.51
72.69
85.31
OPM
4.37
4.56
4.76
6.06
Depreciation
-15.16
-16.12
-16.09
-14.06
Interest expense
-24.9
-15.12
-19.03
-15.2
Other income
6.9
4.29
4.11
2.04
Profit before tax
84.23
51.54
41.67
58.09
Taxes
-21.22
-12.23
-9.85
-22.1
Tax rate
-25.19
-23.73
-23.64
-38.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.01
39.31
31.82
35.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.01
39.31
31.82
35.98
yoy growth (%)
60.29
23.52
-11.55
59.6
NPM
2.34
2.28
2.08
2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.