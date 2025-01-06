iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Precision Wires India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162.18
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Wires India Ltd

Prec. Wires (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

84.23

51.54

41.67

58.09

Depreciation

-15.16

-16.12

-16.09

-14.06

Tax paid

-21.22

-12.23

-9.85

-22.1

Working capital

74.16

4.84

15.12

16.31

Other operating items

Operating

122

28.03

30.84

38.22

Capital expenditure

3.23

-5.48

64.24

10.51

Free cash flow

125.23

22.55

95.08

48.73

Equity raised

604.04

543.36

470.14

400.54

Investing

-19.13

26.97

0.06

0.08

Financing

0.5

-2.4

-2.39

34.33

Dividends paid

9.25

6.94

5.78

10.4

Net in cash

719.9

597.42

568.68

494.1

Prec. Wires (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Wires India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.