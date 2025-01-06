Precision Wires India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
84.23
51.54
41.67
58.09
Depreciation
-15.16
-16.12
-16.09
-14.06
Tax paid
-21.22
-12.23
-9.85
-22.1
Working capital
74.16
4.84
15.12
16.31
Other operating items
Operating
122
28.03
30.84
38.22
Capital expenditure
3.23
-5.48
64.24
10.51
Free cash flow
125.23
22.55
95.08
48.73
Equity raised
604.04
543.36
470.14
400.54
Investing
-19.13
26.97
0.06
0.08
Financing
0.5
-2.4
-2.39
34.33
Dividends paid
9.25
6.94
5.78
10.4
Net in cash
719.9
597.42
568.68
494.1
