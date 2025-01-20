iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Wires India Ltd Key Ratios

163.38
(-1.85%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.23

Op profit growth

9.58

EBIT growth

21.67

Net profit growth

67.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.15

5.37

EBIT margin

4.47

3.51

Net profit margin

2

1.14

RoCE

16.46

RoNW

2.22

RoA

1.84

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.7

7.64

Dividend per share

6.5

5.5

Cash EPS

0.5

-8.2

Book value per share

84.17

161.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.44

1.08

P/CEPS

19.17

-1.01

P/B

0.11

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

3.34

3.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

53.41

75.51

Tax payout

-35.97

-39.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.96

Inventory days

41.69

Creditor days

-50.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.39

-2.18

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.1

Net debt / op. profit

0.2

0.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-84.41

-85.91

Employee costs

-2.07

-1.76

Other costs

-7.36

-6.94

