|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.23
Op profit growth
9.58
EBIT growth
21.67
Net profit growth
67.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.15
5.37
EBIT margin
4.47
3.51
Net profit margin
2
1.14
RoCE
16.46
RoNW
2.22
RoA
1.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.7
7.64
Dividend per share
6.5
5.5
Cash EPS
0.5
-8.2
Book value per share
84.17
161.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.44
1.08
P/CEPS
19.17
-1.01
P/B
0.11
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
3.34
3.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
53.41
75.51
Tax payout
-35.97
-39.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.96
Inventory days
41.69
Creditor days
-50.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.39
-2.18
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.1
Net debt / op. profit
0.2
0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-84.41
-85.91
Employee costs
-2.07
-1.76
Other costs
-7.36
-6.94
