Precision Wires India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.87
17.87
11.56
11.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
488.57
432.44
353.32
304.49
Net Worth
506.44
450.31
364.88
316.05
Minority Interest
Debt
98.61
16.17
22.48
21.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
605.05
466.48
387.36
338.03
Fixed Assets
158.61
126.26
105.16
111.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
52.07
5.46
9.32
28.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
318.06
255.51
227.02
164.85
Inventories
287.36
227.3
221.81
166.04
Inventory Days
30.17
35.26
Sundry Debtors
421.72
459.35
476.5
440.11
Debtor Days
64.82
93.47
Other Current Assets
66.01
30.63
20.12
6.54
Sundry Creditors
-426.63
-434.24
-467.68
-423.43
Creditor Days
63.62
89.92
Other Current Liabilities
-30.4
-27.53
-23.72
-24.41
Cash
76.32
79.25
45.88
33.32
Total Assets
605.06
466.48
387.38
338.04
