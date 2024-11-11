|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|3 Nov 2024
|PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and interim dividend Outcome of the Meeting held today i.e. on 11.11.2024 to approve financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record inter-alia Un-Audited FinancialResults of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Singhvi as Additional Executive Director. 3. Approved 5000MT/per annum capacity expansion at Silvassa, of various types of Winding Wires, in phases to be completed by March, 2026. 4. Change in composition of Risk Management Committee. This is for your information and records. Kindly please acknowledge and oblige. Read less.. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor thereon. Please find enclosed herewith. This is for your kind information and records. Kindly acknowledge and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; b. Declaration of Final Dividend c. Other general items including approval of date of Annual General Meeting and Annual report d. Amend Article of Association (AOA) of the Company Outcome for the Board Meeting 18.05.2024- Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 and to declare Interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company declared if any. Intimation of Declaration of Second Interim Dividend Intimation of record date for payment of Second Interim Dividend Intimation regarding re-appointment of MD and Vice Chairman for a period of three years w.e.f. 01.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)
