In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in Free Press Journal in English language and Navshakti in Marathi language on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in Free Press Journal in English language and Navshakti in Marathi language on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform about the consolidated results of remote e-voting at Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Friday, 20th September, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)