iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Precision Wires India Ltd AGM

155.52
(1.34%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:19:59 PM

Prec. Wires (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202424 Aug 2024
In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in Free Press Journal in English language and Navshakti in Marathi language on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby intimate Newspaper Publication in respect of Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in Free Press Journal in English language and Navshakti in Marathi language on Saturday, 24th August, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. Read less.. Notice of 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 02.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform about the consolidated results of remote e-voting at Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Friday, 20th September, 2024. You are requested to take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

Prec. Wires (I): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Precision Wires India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.