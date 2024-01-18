Dividend 11 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024 0.35 35 Interim

On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Interim Dividend @ 35% i.e. Rs.0.35 was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of declaring the dividend in the Board Meeting i.e. on or before 10th December, 2024. The record date for payment of dividend is fixed as Wednesday, 20th November, 2024.

Dividend 18 May 2024 13 Sep 2024 - 0.45 45 Final

Outcome for the Board Meeting 18.05.2024- Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Final Dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 0.45/- was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company;

Dividend 8 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024 0.3 30 Interim 2