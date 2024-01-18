|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|0.35
|35
|Interim
|On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Interim Dividend @ 35% i.e. Rs.0.35 was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of declaring the dividend in the Board Meeting i.e. on or before 10th December, 2024. The record date for payment of dividend is fixed as Wednesday, 20th November, 2024.
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.45
|45
|Final
|Outcome for the Board Meeting 18.05.2024- Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Final Dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 0.45/- was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company;
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|0.3
|30
|Interim 2
|Intimation of Declaration of Second Interim Dividend Second Interim Dividend @30% i.e. 0.30 paise per Equity Shares of fully paid of Rs. 1 each.
