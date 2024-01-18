iifl-logo-icon 1
Precision Wires India Ltd Dividend

165.81
(1.64%)
Jan 17, 2025

Prec. Wires (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Nov 202419 Nov 202420 Nov 20240.3535Interim
On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Interim Dividend @ 35% i.e. Rs.0.35 was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of declaring the dividend in the Board Meeting i.e. on or before 10th December, 2024. The record date for payment of dividend is fixed as Wednesday, 20th November, 2024.
Dividend18 May 202413 Sep 2024-0.4545Final
Outcome for the Board Meeting 18.05.2024- Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 On the fully paid Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each, Final Dividend @45% i.e. Rs. 0.45/- was declared, payable to the members within 30 days of approval in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company;
Dividend8 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 20240.330Interim 2
Intimation of Declaration of Second Interim Dividend Second Interim Dividend @30% i.e. 0.30 paise per Equity Shares of fully paid of Rs. 1 each.

