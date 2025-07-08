SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹2.2
Prev. Close₹2.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.45
Day's High₹2.2
Day's Low₹2.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.66
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21
21
21
21
Preference Capital
3.81
3.32
2.88
2.5
Reserves
-223.99
-80.4
1.75
61.89
Net Worth
-199.18
-56.08
25.63
85.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.36
75.48
763.97
733.75
yoy growth (%)
-30.62
-90.11
4.11
0.76
Raw materials
-51.51
-131.48
-657.25
-601.79
As % of sales
98.35
174.17
86.03
82.01
Employee costs
-1.05
-2.66
-8.84
-9.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-39.15
-89.57
4.32
40.57
Depreciation
-11.06
-11.07
-7.75
-6.04
Tax paid
12.62
30.86
-0.41
-13.26
Working capital
-10.56
-89
16.96
29.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.62
-90.11
4.11
0.76
Op profit growth
-94.29
-192.62
-25.86
9.13
EBIT growth
-81.59
-211.84
-27.52
9.13
Net profit growth
-54.82
-1,600.56
-85.67
-25.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.6
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.91
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.75
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,804.2
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvind K Saraf
Whole-time Director
Radha Nath Pattanayak
Independent Director
Megha Bansal
Independent Director
Rohit Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Jain
181 Industrial Growth Centre,
Sector-3 Bawal,
Haryana - 123501
Tel: 91-01284-264160-161
Website: http://www.arcotech.in
Email: amsharma@arcotech.in
B-11/99,
Mohan Co-Op Indl Est, Badarpur,
New Delhi - 110 044
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Arcotech Ltd is manufacturing Copper as well as copper alloys products and aluminium products like Plates/Bars, sheets, strips, foils and rods. The companys unit is located at Bawal admeasuring 20,800...
Read More
