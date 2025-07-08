iifl-logo
Arcotech Ltd Share Price Live

2.2
(4.76%)
Aug 30, 2021|03:47:02 PM

  • Open2.2
  • Day's High2.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.1
  • Day's Low2.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-27.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arcotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

2.2

Prev. Close

2.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.45

Day's High

2.2

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.66

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arcotech Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arcotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arcotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:09 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 59.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arcotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21

21

21

21

Preference Capital

3.81

3.32

2.88

2.5

Reserves

-223.99

-80.4

1.75

61.89

Net Worth

-199.18

-56.08

25.63

85.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

52.36

75.48

763.97

733.75

yoy growth (%)

-30.62

-90.11

4.11

0.76

Raw materials

-51.51

-131.48

-657.25

-601.79

As % of sales

98.35

174.17

86.03

82.01

Employee costs

-1.05

-2.66

-8.84

-9.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-39.15

-89.57

4.32

40.57

Depreciation

-11.06

-11.07

-7.75

-6.04

Tax paid

12.62

30.86

-0.41

-13.26

Working capital

-10.56

-89

16.96

29.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.62

-90.11

4.11

0.76

Op profit growth

-94.29

-192.62

-25.86

9.13

EBIT growth

-81.59

-211.84

-27.52

9.13

Net profit growth

-54.82

-1,600.56

-85.67

-25.11

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arcotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

436.2

17.821,84,308.412,9766.658,78331.45

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

685.6

24.131,54,126.031,5610.7225,116312.42

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

189.91

6.5534,859.272,078.374.215,267.8398.25

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

273.75

56.4326,467.45190.540731.427.55

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

1,804.2

68.5513,306.9373.520.35860.29216.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arcotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvind K Saraf

Whole-time Director

Radha Nath Pattanayak

Independent Director

Megha Bansal

Independent Director

Rohit Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Jain

Registered Office

181 Industrial Growth Centre,

Sector-3 Bawal,

Haryana - 123501

Tel: 91-01284-264160-161

Website: http://www.arcotech.in

Email: amsharma@arcotech.in

Registrar Office

B-11/99,

Mohan Co-Op Indl Est, Badarpur,

New Delhi - 110 044

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Arcotech Ltd is manufacturing Copper as well as copper alloys products and aluminium products like Plates/Bars, sheets, strips, foils and rods. The companys unit is located at Bawal admeasuring 20,800...
Reports by Arcotech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Arcotech Ltd share price today?

The Arcotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arcotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arcotech Ltd is ₹23.10 Cr. as of 30 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arcotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arcotech Ltd is 0 and -0.08 as of 30 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arcotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arcotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arcotech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Arcotech Ltd?

Arcotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.76%, 3 Years at -46.48%, 1 Year at -18.52%, 6 Month at 4.76%, 3 Month at 51.72% and 1 Month at 15.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arcotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arcotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

