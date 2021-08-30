Arcotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21
21
21
21
Preference Capital
3.81
3.32
2.88
2.5
Reserves
-223.99
-80.4
1.75
61.89
Net Worth
-199.18
-56.08
25.63
85.39
Minority Interest
Debt
504.57
487.77
467.36
462.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.02
31.99
32.66
32.83
Total Liabilities
336.41
463.68
525.65
580.28
Fixed Assets
137.79
148.28
159.29
170.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
193.48
169.34
132.02
101.79
Networking Capital
4.94
145.87
234.17
308.09
Inventories
27.33
27.33
27.33
59.49
Inventory Days
414.63
Sundry Debtors
63.47
155.21
215.09
237.65
Debtor Days
1,656.36
Other Current Assets
13.7
53.64
73.74
88.35
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-1.21
-1.2
-3.42
Creditor Days
23.83
Other Current Liabilities
-98.34
-89.1
-80.79
-73.98
Cash
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.16
Total Assets
336.39
463.67
525.65
580.28
