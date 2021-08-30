iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arcotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.2
(4.76%)
Aug 30, 2021|03:47:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

52.36

75.48

763.97

733.75

yoy growth (%)

-30.62

-90.11

4.11

0.76

Raw materials

-51.51

-131.48

-657.25

-601.79

As % of sales

98.35

174.17

86.03

82.01

Employee costs

-1.05

-2.66

-8.84

-9.72

As % of sales

2

3.52

1.15

1.32

Other costs

-3.6

-7.92

-25.98

-25.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.88

10.5

3.4

3.44

Operating profit

-3.79

-66.58

71.88

96.96

OPM

-7.25

-88.2

9.4

13.21

Depreciation

-11.06

-11.07

-7.75

-6.04

Interest expense

-25.07

-13.08

-64.06

-53.78

Other income

0.78

1.16

4.25

3.43

Profit before tax

-39.15

-89.57

4.32

40.57

Taxes

12.62

30.86

-0.41

-13.26

Tax rate

-32.25

-34.45

-9.5

-32.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.52

-58.71

3.91

27.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-26.52

-58.71

3.91

27.31

yoy growth (%)

-54.82

-1,600.56

-85.67

-25.11

NPM

-50.64

-77.77

0.51

3.72

Arcotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcotech Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.