|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
52.36
75.48
763.97
733.75
yoy growth (%)
-30.62
-90.11
4.11
0.76
Raw materials
-51.51
-131.48
-657.25
-601.79
As % of sales
98.35
174.17
86.03
82.01
Employee costs
-1.05
-2.66
-8.84
-9.72
As % of sales
2
3.52
1.15
1.32
Other costs
-3.6
-7.92
-25.98
-25.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.88
10.5
3.4
3.44
Operating profit
-3.79
-66.58
71.88
96.96
OPM
-7.25
-88.2
9.4
13.21
Depreciation
-11.06
-11.07
-7.75
-6.04
Interest expense
-25.07
-13.08
-64.06
-53.78
Other income
0.78
1.16
4.25
3.43
Profit before tax
-39.15
-89.57
4.32
40.57
Taxes
12.62
30.86
-0.41
-13.26
Tax rate
-32.25
-34.45
-9.5
-32.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.52
-58.71
3.91
27.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-26.52
-58.71
3.91
27.31
yoy growth (%)
-54.82
-1,600.56
-85.67
-25.11
NPM
-50.64
-77.77
0.51
3.72
