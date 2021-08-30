Arcotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-39.15
-89.57
4.32
40.57
Depreciation
-11.06
-11.07
-7.75
-6.04
Tax paid
12.62
30.86
-0.41
-13.26
Working capital
-10.56
-89
16.96
29.08
Other operating items
Operating
-48.14
-158.78
13.11
50.34
Capital expenditure
0.35
15.99
54.36
25.75
Free cash flow
-47.79
-142.79
67.47
76.09
Equity raised
177.04
355.24
408
357.04
Investing
0
-0.3
0.17
0.09
Financing
41.45
224.81
84.22
-4.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
170.69
436.95
559.87
428.86
No Record Found
