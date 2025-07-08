Arcotech Ltd Summary

Arcotech Ltd is manufacturing Copper as well as copper alloys products and aluminium products like Plates/Bars, sheets, strips, foils and rods. The companys unit is located at Bawal admeasuring 20,800 Sq. Mtrs. acquired from HSIDC at their Industrial Growth Center, Bawal, Rewari, Haryana.Arcotech Ltd was incorporated on August 13, 1981 with the name Shri Krishna Strips Ltd. The company was promoted by Arvind Saraf for manufacturing internationally acceptable quality of Copper & Brass Strips and Foils with an installed capacity of 1666 MTPA in New Delhi. From 1986 to 1992 the company underwent series of forward & backward integration and increased production capacity to 6,500 MTPA. In the year 1994, the company ventured into water transport business and procured 5 high speed Hovercrafts and were pioneers in operating Hovercraft Services in India in Mumbai on their cross harbour routes. The company became a public limited company with effect from September 15, 1994.In November, 1996, the Honble Supreme Court with a view to remove all polluting industries within city limits, erroneously ordered closure of its unit. CPCB as per its report did not want the Company to move out of Delhi. However, Honble Supreme Court did not review its order. This company closed their unit in the year 1998. In the year 2006, the company relocated their unit to Bawal, Haryana on Jaipur-Delhi highway with the objective of becoming the leading manufacturer in the Copper and Copper Alloy Semis.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from December 28, 2007.During the year 2009-10, the company installed various equipments and plant and machineries with a view to de-bottleneck the production process and to enhance the capacity utilization. Also, they added various new OEM clients of good repute. During the year 2010-11, the company diversified geographically and established themselves in the market segments situated in southern and western part of India. Also, they added new customers of international repute spread across various industrial segments such as detonators, electronics & terminals in their client list.During the year under review 2014, the company bags order worth Rs 157 crore from INDIA GOVERNMENT MINT (IGM), Mumbai for supply of 3000 MT Nickel Brass Coils.