43rd AGM of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 18th September 2024 at 11:30 am. Remote E-voting will be fro 15/09/2024 09:00 am to 17/09/2024 05:00 pm. Cut-off date for the said purpose is 11/09/2024. Same is explained in the file attached. 11th September 2024 as Cut-off date for the purpose of 43rd AGM. Summary of the proceedings of 43 AGM of Company held on 18.09.2024 through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)