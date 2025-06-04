Board Meeting 4 Jun 2025 30 May 2025

Arcotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 06th February, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Arcotech Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS for the Quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024