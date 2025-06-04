iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arcotech Ltd Board Meeting

2.2
(4.76%)
Aug 30, 2021|03:47:02 PM

Arcotech Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 202530 May 2025
Arcotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 06th February, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Arcotech Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS for the Quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Arcotech Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.