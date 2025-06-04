|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2025
|30 May 2025
|Arcotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2025 and other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2025
|31 Jan 2025
|ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 06th February, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Arcotech Limited at their meeting held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, inter alia, has approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Auditors Limited Review Report prepared in accordance with the IND-AS for the Quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|ARCOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.