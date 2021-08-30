Arcotech Ltd Management Discussions

(a) Industry Scenario & Future Challenges

During the year, Industrial Output of the economy has been sluggish; primarily because of Demonetization drive of government and higher interest rates in macroeconomic concerns. However, your Companys approach of diversification of customer base has helped it to maintain steady growth. During the year, a risk analysis assessment was conducted and no major risks were noticed, which may threaten the existence of the Company.

(b) Human Resources / Industrial Relations

Your Company acknowledges the commitment, competence and dedication of its employees at all areas of business. The Company is committed to nurture, enhance and retain best talent through investment in its people to upgrade their technical, domain and leadership capability. To retain leadership position, the Company continuously innovates and customizes its Human Resource (HR) strategy to meet changing employee need. The Company has taken initiative for safety of employees and implemented regular safety audit, imparted machine safety training, wearing protective equipments.

(c) Adequacy of Internal Controls

The company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly. Independent Internal auditors conduct audit covering a wide range of operational matters and ensure compliance with specified standards.

(d) Operating Performance, Future Outlook etc.

The foregoing paragraphs under the head - Financial Results, Operations, and Future Outlook have discussed and analyzed other requisite issues mentioned in SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

(e) Opportunities and Threats

Government focus on Non-ferrous Industry and implementation of GST will give boost to nonferrous industry. However Govt. will have to take adequate steps to provide level playing field to Indian Non-ferrous Manufacturers by taking mitigant steps to nullify the impact of inverted duty effect.