Summary

Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhav Copper Limited on August 17, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Madhav Copper is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire, copper rods, copper bus bars, flats, profiles, sections, strips, anodes & rods, enameled copper wires and submersible winding wires. The copper material, which the company produce, achieves an electrical conductivity of 101% IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) and has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries.These industries require extensive knowledge of various technologies such as - Magnetic field, stray flux, eddy currents, loss generation, temp rise, hot spot, surface oxidation, internal & external cooling, hydraulics, mechanical design, short circuit, noise, transport, electric network, impulse tests, voltage transients, resonance, dielectric design etc therefore demanding expertise to make the winding and electrical equipment short circuit-proof. The company offers solutions to electrical winding designers to overcome all such issues.The Copper Fabricated Product and Winding wires are man

