iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhav Copper Ltd Share Price

56.25
(-0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.5
  • Day's High59.3
  • 52 Wk High84
  • Prev. Close56.54
  • Day's Low55.5
  • 52 Wk Low 31.3
  • Turnover (lac)30.16
  • P/E28.56
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value15.87
  • EPS1.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Madhav Copper Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

56.5

Prev. Close

56.54

Turnover(Lac.)

30.16

Day's High

59.3

Day's Low

55.5

52 Week's High

84

52 Week's Low

31.3

Book Value

15.87

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

152.68

P/E

28.56

EPS

1.98

Divi. Yield

0

Madhav Copper Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Madhav Copper Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Madhav Copper Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.33%

Non-Promoter- 33.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Madhav Copper Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.57

13.57

13.57

13.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.45

26.22

30.64

33.08

Net Worth

41.02

39.79

44.21

46.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

383.34

202.27

212.87

168.81

yoy growth (%)

89.51

-4.97

26.09

136.29

Raw materials

-366.4

-185.13

-199.4

-162.55

As % of sales

95.57

91.52

93.67

96.28

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.13

-0.59

-0.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.97

5.96

5.91

3.15

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-1.77

-0.66

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.62

-2.27

-0.83

Working capital

-0.87

20.51

1.83

-2.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.51

-4.97

26.09

136.29

Op profit growth

3.94

-1.2

97.79

85.29

EBIT growth

-4.34

-1.01

76.36

88.13

Net profit growth

0.42

22.18

53.8

181.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Madhav Copper Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Madhav Copper Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nileshbhai Patel

Managing Director

Rohitbhai Chauhan

Non Executive Director

Divya Monpara

Independent Director

Chaitnya Doshi

Independent Director

Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani

Independent Director

Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SnehaLangaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhav Copper Ltd

Summary

Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhav Copper Limited on August 17, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Madhav Copper is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire, copper rods, copper bus bars, flats, profiles, sections, strips, anodes & rods, enameled copper wires and submersible winding wires. The copper material, which the company produce, achieves an electrical conductivity of 101% IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) and has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries.These industries require extensive knowledge of various technologies such as - Magnetic field, stray flux, eddy currents, loss generation, temp rise, hot spot, surface oxidation, internal & external cooling, hydraulics, mechanical design, short circuit, noise, transport, electric network, impulse tests, voltage transients, resonance, dielectric design etc therefore demanding expertise to make the winding and electrical equipment short circuit-proof. The company offers solutions to electrical winding designers to overcome all such issues.The Copper Fabricated Product and Winding wires are man
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Madhav Copper Ltd share price today?

The Madhav Copper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Copper Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Copper Ltd is ₹152.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Copper Ltd is 28.56 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhav Copper Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Copper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Copper Ltd is ₹31.3 and ₹84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhav Copper Ltd?

Madhav Copper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.23%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 50.17%, 6 Month at 55.37%, 3 Month at 54.86% and 1 Month at -11.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhav Copper Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhav Copper Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Copper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.