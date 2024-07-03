SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹56.5
Prev. Close₹56.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.16
Day's High₹59.3
Day's Low₹55.5
52 Week's High₹84
52 Week's Low₹31.3
Book Value₹15.87
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.68
P/E28.56
EPS1.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.45
26.22
30.64
33.08
Net Worth
41.02
39.79
44.21
46.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
383.34
202.27
212.87
168.81
yoy growth (%)
89.51
-4.97
26.09
136.29
Raw materials
-366.4
-185.13
-199.4
-162.55
As % of sales
95.57
91.52
93.67
96.28
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.13
-0.59
-0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.97
5.96
5.91
3.15
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-1.77
-0.66
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.62
-2.27
-0.83
Working capital
-0.87
20.51
1.83
-2.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.51
-4.97
26.09
136.29
Op profit growth
3.94
-1.2
97.79
85.29
EBIT growth
-4.34
-1.01
76.36
88.13
Net profit growth
0.42
22.18
53.8
181.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nileshbhai Patel
Managing Director
Rohitbhai Chauhan
Non Executive Director
Divya Monpara
Independent Director
Chaitnya Doshi
Independent Director
Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani
Independent Director
Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SnehaLangaliya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Madhav Copper Ltd
Summary
Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhav Copper Limited on August 17, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Madhav Copper is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire, copper rods, copper bus bars, flats, profiles, sections, strips, anodes & rods, enameled copper wires and submersible winding wires. The copper material, which the company produce, achieves an electrical conductivity of 101% IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) and has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries.These industries require extensive knowledge of various technologies such as - Magnetic field, stray flux, eddy currents, loss generation, temp rise, hot spot, surface oxidation, internal & external cooling, hydraulics, mechanical design, short circuit, noise, transport, electric network, impulse tests, voltage transients, resonance, dielectric design etc therefore demanding expertise to make the winding and electrical equipment short circuit-proof. The company offers solutions to electrical winding designers to overcome all such issues.The Copper Fabricated Product and Winding wires are man
The Madhav Copper Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhav Copper Ltd is ₹152.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhav Copper Ltd is 28.56 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhav Copper Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhav Copper Ltd is ₹31.3 and ₹84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Madhav Copper Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.23%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 50.17%, 6 Month at 55.37%, 3 Month at 54.86% and 1 Month at -11.43%.
