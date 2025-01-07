Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
383.34
202.27
212.87
168.81
yoy growth (%)
89.51
-4.97
26.09
136.29
Raw materials
-366.4
-185.13
-199.4
-162.55
As % of sales
95.57
91.52
93.67
96.28
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.13
-0.59
-0.43
As % of sales
0.29
0.56
0.27
0.25
Other costs
-6.7
-7.22
-3.98
-1.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.74
3.57
1.87
0.79
Operating profit
9.12
8.78
8.88
4.49
OPM
2.38
4.34
4.17
2.66
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-1.77
-0.66
Interest expense
-0.82
-1.13
-1.26
-0.92
Other income
0.3
0.67
0.06
0.23
Profit before tax
5.97
5.96
5.91
3.15
Taxes
-1.61
-1.62
-2.27
-0.83
Tax rate
-27.06
-27.25
-38.47
-26.38
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.35
4.34
3.64
2.31
Exceptional items
0.11
0.1
0
0.04
Net profit
4.46
4.44
3.64
2.36
yoy growth (%)
0.42
22.18
53.8
181.54
NPM
1.16
2.19
1.71
1.4
