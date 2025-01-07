iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Copper Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

54.38
(-3.32%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

383.34

202.27

212.87

168.81

yoy growth (%)

89.51

-4.97

26.09

136.29

Raw materials

-366.4

-185.13

-199.4

-162.55

As % of sales

95.57

91.52

93.67

96.28

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.13

-0.59

-0.43

As % of sales

0.29

0.56

0.27

0.25

Other costs

-6.7

-7.22

-3.98

-1.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.74

3.57

1.87

0.79

Operating profit

9.12

8.78

8.88

4.49

OPM

2.38

4.34

4.17

2.66

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-1.77

-0.66

Interest expense

-0.82

-1.13

-1.26

-0.92

Other income

0.3

0.67

0.06

0.23

Profit before tax

5.97

5.96

5.91

3.15

Taxes

-1.61

-1.62

-2.27

-0.83

Tax rate

-27.06

-27.25

-38.47

-26.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.35

4.34

3.64

2.31

Exceptional items

0.11

0.1

0

0.04

Net profit

4.46

4.44

3.64

2.36

yoy growth (%)

0.42

22.18

53.8

181.54

NPM

1.16

2.19

1.71

1.4

