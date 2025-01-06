Madhav Copper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.97
5.96
5.91
3.15
Depreciation
-2.63
-2.35
-1.77
-0.66
Tax paid
-1.61
-1.62
-2.27
-0.83
Working capital
-0.87
20.51
1.83
-2.99
Other operating items
Operating
0.85
22.5
3.69
-1.33
Capital expenditure
2.75
-0.64
8.35
2.29
Free cash flow
3.6
21.86
12.04
0.95
Equity raised
57.22
38.46
14.71
9.98
Investing
0
-0.03
0.38
0.8
Financing
4.53
-6
6.53
-3.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
65.35
54.29
33.67
8.62
No Record Found
