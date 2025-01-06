iifl-logo-icon 1
Madhav Copper Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Madhav Copper FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.97

5.96

5.91

3.15

Depreciation

-2.63

-2.35

-1.77

-0.66

Tax paid

-1.61

-1.62

-2.27

-0.83

Working capital

-0.87

20.51

1.83

-2.99

Other operating items

Operating

0.85

22.5

3.69

-1.33

Capital expenditure

2.75

-0.64

8.35

2.29

Free cash flow

3.6

21.86

12.04

0.95

Equity raised

57.22

38.46

14.71

9.98

Investing

0

-0.03

0.38

0.8

Financing

4.53

-6

6.53

-3.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

65.35

54.29

33.67

8.62

