Madhav Copper Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.57
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.45
26.22
30.64
33.08
Net Worth
41.02
39.79
44.21
46.65
Minority Interest
Debt
13.18
1.04
7.33
2.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.71
0.71
0.31
Total Liabilities
54.2
41.54
52.25
49.91
Fixed Assets
12.82
13.81
16.04
16.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.17
0.71
1.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.93
0
0.15
Networking Capital
40.79
26.41
35.13
31.39
Inventories
30.72
33.66
34.62
49.47
Inventory Days
47.1
Sundry Debtors
5.14
28.86
36.5
36.3
Debtor Days
34.56
Other Current Assets
14.82
26.43
26.41
26.14
Sundry Creditors
-7.7
-58.06
-57.98
-77.88
Creditor Days
74.15
Other Current Liabilities
-2.19
-4.48
-4.42
-2.63
Cash
0.27
0.22
0.38
0.32
Total Assets
54.19
41.54
52.26
49.93
