To,

The Members of

MADHAV COPPER LIMITED Bhavnagar.

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Madhav Copper Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013

(" the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian

Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian

Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit (including Other Comprehensive profit), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, managements is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with the mall relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other matter

For other matter kindly refer clause no seven and nineteen of CARO, 2020.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure-I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch office (NIL) of the company audited under section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with us in preparing this report.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from branches (NIL) not visited by us.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, to the extent applicable.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in the Annexure-II, and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in itsInd AS financial statements.

2) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contract including derivative contracts.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

4) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

5) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Reports under The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (CARO 2020) for the year ended on 31st March 2024

To,

The Members of Madhav Copper Limited,

1. In Respect of Property, Plant and Equipments

(a) (i)The company has maintained proper records in computerized format showing full particulars, including quantitative details. In such format of Property, Plant and Equipment they have not mentioned Situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. Accordingly, Property, Plant and Equipment of some plants &/or offices of the company were verified by internal staff during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. We also suggest to get it verified from external agencies once in three years. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. This Sub clause is not applicable since there are no revaluation is done during period covered under audit.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on our verification, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

2. In Respect of Inventories

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories of Finished Goods, Raw Materials and store & spares have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the periodicity and procedure of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its business. There are no inventories of 10 % or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. b) According to the information and explanations given to us during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned/renewed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. In Respect of Granting any kind of loans and advances

According to the information and explanation given to us during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not advanced any loan, given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with such loan and given/made any loan/investment within the meaning of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act,2013 and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under while accepting Deposits

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or any other relevant provisions of companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

6. Maintenance of cost records

According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records by the company has been specified by central Government under sub section (1) of the section 148of the companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed such cost records and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, such accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. Deposit of statutory Dues

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities where applicable. There is no arrear of outstanding statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Rs. 0.76 Lac of Professional Tax.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the following are the details disputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (In Lac) Income Tax Act short Deduction of TDS and/or TCS Prior Years TIN-NSDL 0.33 (Including Accrued Interest thereon) Income Tax Act Intimation order u/s.143(1) F.Y.2017-18 Central Processing Centre 204.75 Income Tax Act Intimation order u/s.143(1) F.Y.2019-20 Central Processing Centre 93.60 (Including Accrued Interest thereon) Income Tax Act Intimation order u/s.143(1) F.Y.2020-21 Central Processing Centre 785.56 (Including Accrued Interest thereon) Income Tax Act Intimation order u/s.143(1) F.Y.2021-22 Central Processing Centre 1325.50 (Including Accrued Interest thereon) Income Tax Act Short Deduction of TDS and/or TCS F.Y.2020-21 TIN-NSDL 0.01 (Including Accrued Interest thereon) Income Tax Act Short Deduction of TDS and/or TCS F.Y.2023-24 TIN-NSDL 0.09 (Including Accrued Interest thereon)

8. Unrecorded Transaction

We have not found any transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year.

9. Repayment of Loans and borrowings

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowing to financial institutions, banks or government.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; no diversification is made of loans during the period of Audit.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for short term purposes only.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan for which they raised and

Compliance under section 42 and 62 of companies Act,2013

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loan during the year.

(b) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) within the meaning of section 42 and 62 of Companies Act,2013 during the year and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

11. Reporting of fraud During the Year

(a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion there are no requirements to file the report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act.

(c) No whistle- blower complaints were received by the company and not provided to us by the company

12. Compliance by Nidhi company Regarding net owned Fund to deposit Ratio

Regarding In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

13. Related Party Compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act -2013

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the companies Act,2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in note no 1 in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards, where applicable.

14. Regarding internal Audit System

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were carefully read and considered while making statutory Audit report by us.

15. Compliance under Section 192 of Companies Act 2013

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him/her and such, reporting under this is not applicable to the company.

16. Requirements of Registration under 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act 1934 and as such, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

17. Reporting of cash losses

Based on the financial information provided to us and verification of the same we are of the opinion that the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. Reporting on resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. Reporting on the uncertainty of the company capable of meeting its liabilities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Reporting on Transfer of Unspent Amount of CSR to fund specified in Schedule VII of

Companies Act,2013

This Clause is not applicable as Company does not have any unspent amount which required to be transferred.

21. Reporting on Qualification or adverse remarks on consolidated financial statement

This Clause is not applicable as company is not liable to prepare Consolidated financial Statements.

To The Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS Financial statements of Madhav Copper Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Madhav Copper Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in place, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

