Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 19-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Oct-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Jun-2024 to consider Other business. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

Board Meeting Intimation Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr. Ranjit Kumar Singh as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 w.e.f. May 09, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in Machine Readable Format. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024