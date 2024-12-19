iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Madhav Copper Ltd Board Meeting

50
(1.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:44:48 AM

Madhav Copper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 19-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Oct-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 24, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
MADHAV COPPER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 25-Jun-2024 to consider Other business. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr. Ranjit Kumar Singh as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the F.Y. 2024-25 w.e.f. May 09, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 in Machine Readable Format. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Madhav Copper Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024. Madhav Copper Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Madhav Copper: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhav Copper Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.