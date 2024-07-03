Madhav Copper Ltd Summary

Madhav Copper Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhav Copper Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat on November 19, 2012. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhav Copper Limited on August 17, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Madhav Copper is ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing of copper wire, copper rods, copper bus bars, flats, profiles, sections, strips, anodes & rods, enameled copper wires and submersible winding wires. The copper material, which the company produce, achieves an electrical conductivity of 101% IACS (International Annealed Copper Standard) and has electrical and mechanical properties suitable for applications in power generation, transmission, distribution and electronic industries.These industries require extensive knowledge of various technologies such as - Magnetic field, stray flux, eddy currents, loss generation, temp rise, hot spot, surface oxidation, internal & external cooling, hydraulics, mechanical design, short circuit, noise, transport, electric network, impulse tests, voltage transients, resonance, dielectric design etc therefore demanding expertise to make the winding and electrical equipment short circuit-proof. The company offers solutions to electrical winding designers to overcome all such issues.The Copper Fabricated Product and Winding wires are manufactured adhering National and International Standards such as IEC, NEMA, BS, ASTM and JIS. The Copper Rod is manufactured from 100% LME (London Metal Exchange) registered grade A copper cathode used as a raw material. The Copper Conductors are manufactured from 99.997% of pure ETP and OFC grade copper and insulated with high thermal class engineered insulation material, which provides excellent dielectric properties and excellent resistance to cracking.Incorporated in year 2012, the Company got listed its equity Shares on NSE EMERGE in year 2017 to raise funds for working capital requirement and enhance brand name and corporate image to create a public visibility of the Company. In year 2018, Company has announced expansion of business and new product introduction in their existing product portfolio i.e. Copper Bus Bars, Profile, Copper Stripes, Oxygen Free Copper Rod, Paper Insulated Copper Conductor, Fiber Glass Copper Conductor, Mica Covered Copper Conductor.Recently, the company has been approved by Indian railway for development, manufacture and supply of Dual coated enamelled copper winding wire, Copper flat, Rectangular copper conductor, Rectangular Copper Strips, Oxygen free Copper (OFC) Rods of various sizes and specification.The Company installed Copper Furnace in November, 2018 for new products. It started manufacturing of Mica Covered Copper Conductors, Polyamide (Kapton) Covered copper conductors and paper insulated (Tapped Insulated) Copper Conductors along with existing products of the Company. In 2023, the Company introduced new products i.e. Copper Bus Bars, Profile, Copper Stripes, Oxygen Free Copper Rod, Paper Insulated Copper Conductor, Fibber Glass Copper Conductor.