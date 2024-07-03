Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹33.93
Prev. Close₹32.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.31
Day's High₹33.95
Day's Low₹30.15
52 Week's High₹46
52 Week's Low₹22.65
Book Value₹20.17
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.9
P/E40.77
EPS0.79
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.26
118.56
109.74
102.16
Net Worth
129.81
125.11
116.29
108.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
271.62
281.29
227.9
238.39
yoy growth (%)
-3.43
23.42
-4.39
-10.21
Raw materials
-189.63
-184.35
-165.72
-191.83
As % of sales
69.81
65.53
72.71
80.46
Employee costs
-11.18
-12.68
-8.24
-7.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
5.12
2.06
-5.59
Depreciation
-5.91
-5.44
-5.02
-5.21
Tax paid
0.83
0.72
-0.81
0.24
Working capital
33.19
-12.89
-0.47
-6.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.43
23.42
-4.39
-10.21
Op profit growth
-46.8
64.12
196.9
-27.4
EBIT growth
-50.3
97.48
497.65
220.32
Net profit growth
-154.14
369.54
-123.24
6.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
A K Chakraborty
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandan Ambaly
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suprity Biswas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shuvendu Sekhar Mohanty
ED / MD / Promoter
Sunil Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Anirudha Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Ajay Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on March 25, 2010, Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited is a USD 45 million turnover company and is a part of Manaksia Group, which is multi location, Light Engineering Company in the field of Metal Packaging and other metal products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of aluminium rolled in coils and sheet form and Aluminium Alloy Ingots. The Company has vertically integrated certain parts of operations across its product range.The product portfolio includes Aluminium Coils, Aluminium Plain Sheets, Aluminium Roofing Sheets, Aluminium Pre-Painted / Colour Coated Coils, Aluminium Flooring Sheets, Embossed Coils, etc.with an annuala production capacity of 30,000 Ton Per Year.During the year 2012-13, the Company made equity investments by subscribing to additional 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each in its wholly owned subsidiary company, Manaksia Ferro Industries Limited. Further, subsequent to transfer of shares, Mark Steels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary Company became step down subsidiary company w.e.f. 5th March 2013.In 2014-15, the Aluminium Undertaking of wholly-owned subsidiary, Manaksia Limited got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, which became effective from November 23, 2014 and the shares of the Company were accordingly listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on March 30, 2015. The Company, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement issued and allotted to the shareh
The Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹198.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is 40.77 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹22.65 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.14%, 3 Years at 2.52%, 1 Year at 25.92%, 6 Month at 15.46%, 3 Month at -3.25% and 1 Month at 12.27%.
