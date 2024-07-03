iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Share Price

30.35
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.93
  • Day's High33.95
  • 52 Wk High46
  • Prev. Close32.11
  • Day's Low30.15
  • 52 Wk Low 22.65
  • Turnover (lac)20.31
  • P/E40.77
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value20.17
  • EPS0.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.9
  • Div. Yield0.22
View All Historical Data
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.07

arrow

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.85%

Non-Promoter- 27.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

123.26

118.56

109.74

102.16

Net Worth

129.81

125.11

116.29

108.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

271.62

281.29

227.9

238.39

yoy growth (%)

-3.43

23.42

-4.39

-10.21

Raw materials

-189.63

-184.35

-165.72

-191.83

As % of sales

69.81

65.53

72.71

80.46

Employee costs

-11.18

-12.68

-8.24

-7.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

5.12

2.06

-5.59

Depreciation

-5.91

-5.44

-5.02

-5.21

Tax paid

0.83

0.72

-0.81

0.24

Working capital

33.19

-12.89

-0.47

-6.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.43

23.42

-4.39

-10.21

Op profit growth

-46.8

64.12

196.9

-27.4

EBIT growth

-50.3

97.48

497.65

220.32

Net profit growth

-154.14

369.54

-123.24

6.22

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

A K Chakraborty

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandan Ambaly

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suprity Biswas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shuvendu Sekhar Mohanty

ED / MD / Promoter

Sunil Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Anirudha Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Ajay Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on March 25, 2010, Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited is a USD 45 million turnover company and is a part of Manaksia Group, which is multi location, Light Engineering Company in the field of Metal Packaging and other metal products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of aluminium rolled in coils and sheet form and Aluminium Alloy Ingots. The Company has vertically integrated certain parts of operations across its product range.The product portfolio includes Aluminium Coils, Aluminium Plain Sheets, Aluminium Roofing Sheets, Aluminium Pre-Painted / Colour Coated Coils, Aluminium Flooring Sheets, Embossed Coils, etc.with an annuala production capacity of 30,000 Ton Per Year.During the year 2012-13, the Company made equity investments by subscribing to additional 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each in its wholly owned subsidiary company, Manaksia Ferro Industries Limited. Further, subsequent to transfer of shares, Mark Steels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary Company became step down subsidiary company w.e.f. 5th March 2013.In 2014-15, the Aluminium Undertaking of wholly-owned subsidiary, Manaksia Limited got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, which became effective from November 23, 2014 and the shares of the Company were accordingly listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on March 30, 2015. The Company, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement issued and allotted to the shareh
Company FAQs

What is the Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd share price today?

The Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹198.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is 40.77 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is ₹22.65 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd?

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.14%, 3 Years at 2.52%, 1 Year at 25.92%, 6 Month at 15.46%, 3 Month at -3.25% and 1 Month at 12.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.14 %

