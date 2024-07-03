Summary

Incorporated on March 25, 2010, Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited is a USD 45 million turnover company and is a part of Manaksia Group, which is multi location, Light Engineering Company in the field of Metal Packaging and other metal products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of aluminium rolled in coils and sheet form and Aluminium Alloy Ingots. The Company has vertically integrated certain parts of operations across its product range.The product portfolio includes Aluminium Coils, Aluminium Plain Sheets, Aluminium Roofing Sheets, Aluminium Pre-Painted / Colour Coated Coils, Aluminium Flooring Sheets, Embossed Coils, etc.with an annuala production capacity of 30,000 Ton Per Year.During the year 2012-13, the Company made equity investments by subscribing to additional 30,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each in its wholly owned subsidiary company, Manaksia Ferro Industries Limited. Further, subsequent to transfer of shares, Mark Steels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary Company became step down subsidiary company w.e.f. 5th March 2013.In 2014-15, the Aluminium Undertaking of wholly-owned subsidiary, Manaksia Limited got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, which became effective from November 23, 2014 and the shares of the Company were accordingly listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited on March 30, 2015. The Company, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement issued and allotted to the shareh

