Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 14th (Fourteenth) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ( in lacs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operation 43249.30 48299.44 Profit Before Tax 658.36 1110.45 Add/(Less) : Tax Expenses Current Tax 12.51 191.24 Deferred Tax 137.27 32.56 Profit After Tax 508.57 886.64 Other Comprehensive Income (6.14) (4.79) Total Comprehensive Income for the year 502.43 881.86 Balance brought forward from previous year 1391.10 503.85 Tax pertaining to earlier years - 0.61 Dividend Paid on Equity Shares (32.77) - Surplus/ (Deficit) carried to Balance Sheet 1866.91 1391.10

OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The Company has maintained its steadiness both in its turnover and profitability. Inspite to several factors marred with the current slow down in economy, the Company with its best efforts is also able to register profit ofRs 502.43 lakhs during the year under report. However, the Company is further improving its performance day-by-day and is expected to show further improvement in its results in coming years.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Company expects to increase its revenue and the profitability during the year as the business has started showing growth and the economy as a whole has moved to its revival and future of the Company looks very bright. There is no dearth of demand and the Company is well shaped to cope up itself with the market expectations.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors is pleased to recommend a final dividend ofRs 0.07 per Equity Share (7%) against the face value of Re. 1/- of an equity share of the Company, subject to the approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to the General Reserve Account. Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associates

The Company had no subsidiary / joint venture /associate during the year under review.

CAPITAL & DEBT STRUCTURE

The paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs 655.34 lacs divided into 65534050 equity shares of Rs 1 each. There is no change in the capital structure of the Company during the year.

A) Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Company did not issue equity shares with differential rights during the Financial Year 2023-24.

B) Issue of sweat equity shares

The Company did not issue sweat equity shares during the Financial Year 2023-24.

C) Issue of employee stock options

The Company did not issue employee stock options during the Financial Year 2023-24.

D) Provisions of money by Company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

The Company does not have a scheme for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

E) Issue of Debentures, Bonds, Warrants or any non-convertible securities

The Company did not issue Debentures, Bonds, Warrants or Non-convertible securities during the Financial Year 2023-24.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO SHARES IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

Details of shares held in the demat suspense account as required under Regulation 39(4) read with Para F of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as "Listing Regulations") forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

DETAILS PERTAINING TO CREDIT RATINGS

Credits rating in terms of Regulation 34(3) read with Para C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) read with Para B of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, on the operations of the Company, as required under the Listing Regulations is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

DETAILS UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS "ACT") IN RESPECT OF ANY SCHEME OF PROVISIONS OF MONEY FOR PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY EMPLOYEES OR BY TRUSTEES FOR THE BENEFIT OF EMPLOYEES

No such instance took place during the year under review.

DETAILS RELATING TO MATERIAL VARIATIONS

The Company has not issued any prospectus or letter of offer during the last five years and as such the requirement for providing the details relating to material variation is not applicable upon the company for the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and the date of this report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return as on 31.03.2024 as provided under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as prescribed in Form No. MGT-7 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, is available on the website of the company and can be accessed at https://www.manaksiaalumimum.com/pdf/Annual- Return-fy-23-24.pdf

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company follows the corporate governance guidelines and best practices sincerely, and discloses timely and accurate information regarding the operations and performance of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 34 read with Para C of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, Report on the Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance is annexed as Annexure-‘A.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

6 (Six) meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the Financial Year 2023-24. The details of number of meetings of Board of Directors held during the year have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Directors Report.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has issued Secretarial Standard and all the Secretarial Standards have been approved by the Central Government under section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to the provisions of section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is mandatory for the company to observe the secretarial standards with respect to Board Meeting and General Meeting. The Company has adopted and followed the set of principles prescribed in the respective Secretarial Standards for convening and conducting Meetings of Board of Directors, General Meeting and matters related thereto. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively as far as possible.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the Directors of the Company state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any;

b) the Directors had adopted such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates in a reasonable and prudent manner so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts had been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively;

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00133604), Mr. Chandan Ambaly (DIN: 08456058), Ms. Suprity Biswas (DIN: 08671365) and Mr. Shuvendu Sekhar Mohanty (DIN: 03523039) are Independent Directors on the Board of the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Section 149 of the Act, read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder, as well as clause (b) of sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 16 and sub-regulation (8) of Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

They have also registered themselves in the databank with the Institute of Corporate Affairs of India as an Independent Director as per Rule 6(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

The Board of Directors of the Company has reviewed the disclosures of independence submitted by the Independent Directors and is of the opinion that the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in the Act and Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act. Further the Independent Directors have also complied with Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel formulated by the Company.

COMPLAINCE WITH THE CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

All directors and senior management have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management. A declaration to that effect is attached with the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act and Article 87 of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Anirudha Agrawal (DIN: 06537905), Whole-time Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

During the year under review, the Board of Director has appointed Mr. Debasis Banerjee as Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 02nd June, 2023 which was approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on 13th July, 2023. Further, taking his contribution and expertise into consideration, the Board of Directors on

recommendation from Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee in its meeting held on 9th August, 2024 has approved his appointment as Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f 9th August, 2024 for the period of 3 (three) years, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Upon a favourable recommendation from the Boards Nomination and Remuneration Committee and after taking consideration of his past knowledge and experience in multiple fields which also proved to be helpful for the Company in his current tenure and on the basis of the performance evaluation done by the Board of Directors, the Board at its meeting held on 9th August, 2023 has proposed re-appointment of Mr. Suprity Biswas (DIN: 08671365), as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) years w.e.f 21st January, 2025, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Appropriate Resolution, to this effect, are also being proposed at the forthcoming AGM.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Members of the Company at the 9th AGM held on 24th September, 2019, approved appointment of M/s. Dangi Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 308108E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years to hold the office from the conclusion of 9th AGM till the conclusion of 14th AGM of the Company to be held for FY 2023-24. The period under review was the fifth year of the audit by M/s Dangi Jain & Co. in the Company.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 9, 2024, has recommended re-appointment of M/s Dangi Jain & Co. as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five consecutive years from conclusion of the 14th AGM until the conclusion of the 19th AGM of the Company to be held for FY 2028-29.

M/s. Dangi Jain & Co., have confirmed that they are within the limits specified under Section 141 (3)(g) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they are not disqualified to act as Statutory Auditors in terms of the provisions of Sections 139 and 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

As required under Regulation 33(1)(d) of Listing Regulations, M/s. Dangi Jain & Co., have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. The specific notes forming part of the accounts referred to in Auditors Report are self- explanatory and give complete information.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed Mr. Asit Kumar Labh, (CP No. 14664) Practising Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 as given by the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, forms part of the Directors Report and annexed as Annexure- ‘B

The Secretarial Auditors Report of the Company does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer that may call for any explanation from the Directors.

COST AUDITORS

As per the requirements of the Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, your Company is required to maintain cost records for, few of its products and accordingly, such accounts are made and records have been maintained by the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendations made by the Audit Committee, has reappointed M/s. S. Chhaparia & Associates., Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the audit of cost records for the FY 2024-25 in accordance with Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, at a remuneration ofRs 1,00,000/- plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses at actuals and applicable taxes. The remuneration to be paid to the Cost Auditor needs to be ratified by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

A resolution seeking Members approval for ratification of the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the same is recommended for your consideration.

Relevant cost audit report for the year 2022-23 was submitted to the Central Government within stipulated time and was free from any qualification or adverse remarks. The Cost Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been reviewed by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 9th August, 2024 and the same will be filed with Central Government within stipulated time. The said report is free from any qualification or adverse remarks.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendations made by the Audit Committee, has re-appointed M/s. S. Bhalotia & Associates. (FRN: 325040E), Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 in accordance with Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

FRAUD REPORTING

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company u/s 143(12) of the Act, to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the year under review.

DISCLOSURE ON EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ PURCHASE SCHEME

During the year under review, your Company has not provided any employee stock option / purchase scheme.

PARTICUALARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The Company has not given any loans, made any investments or given any guarantee as stipulated under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, during the financial year 2023-24.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

As required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Wherever required, prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained on an omnibus basis for continuous transactions and the corresponding actual transactions become a subject of review at subsequent Audit Committee Meetings. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted are reviewed by the Audit Committee and a statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis.

All related party transactions/arrangements entered into by the Company during the year were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.

There were no material significant related party transactions, as defined in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, entered into by the Company during the year under review which could conflict with the interest of the Company as a whole and, as such, disclosure in Form AOC-2 pursuant to Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 has not been made.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company may be accessed on the Companys website www.manaksiaaluminium.com and the weblink thereto is http:// www.manaksiaaluminium.com/pdf/POLICY-ON-RELATED-PARTY-TRANSACTIONS.pdf

PARTICULARS OF LOANS/ADVANCES/INVESTMENTS OUTSTANIDNG DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AS REQUIRED UNDER SCHEDULE V OF THE LISITNG REGULATIONS

The details of Related Party disclosures with respect to loans/ advances/ investments at the year end and maximum outstanding amount thereof during the year as required under Part A of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

DETAILS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details required pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo forms part of this Directors Report and marked as Annexure-‘C.

RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realisation of opportunities.

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plans of the Company. The Company has a "Risk Management Policy" to identify risks associated with the Company, assess its impact and take appropriate corrective steps to minimize the risks that may threaten the existence of the Company. It helps in safeguarding the organization from various risks through adequate and timely actions. The Company manages, monitors and reports on its risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its objectives. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors have constituted Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee to deal with specific areas/activities that need a closer review and to have an appropriate structure for discharging of its responsibilities.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company pursuant to the requirement of the provisions of Section 177 of the Act read with the Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations has in place Audit Committee comprising of 4 (Four) members. The Committee is chaired by Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00133604), Independent Director. Mr. Chandan Ambaly (DIN: 08456058), Independent Director, Ms. Suprity Biswas (DIN: 08671365), Independent Director and Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 00091784), Managing Director are the other Members as on 31.03.2024. Mr. Ashok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer was a permanent invitee to the Meetings. Mr. Vivek Jain, the Company Secretary acts as a Secretary to the Committee.

The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

There were no instances of any disagreement between the Committee and the Board and all recommendations of the Audit Committee made during the year were accepted by the Board.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company pursuant to the requirement of the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Act read with the Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations has in place Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprising of 3 (Three)

members. The Committee was chaired by Ms. Suprity Biswas (DIN: 08671365), Independent Director. Mr. Chandan Ambaly (DIN: 08456058), Independent Director and Mr. Ajay Kumar Chakraborty (DIN: 00133604) Independent Director are the other Members as on 31.03.2024.

The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

There were no instances of any disagreement between the Committee and the Board and all recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee made during the year were accepted by the Board.

COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

The Company has formulated and adopted Remuneration Policy which is reviewed and revised from time to time by the Board of Directors taking any amended clause into consideration in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Para A of Part D of Schedule II of Listing Regulations. The Company has also formulated the Criteria of making payment to Non-Executive Directors including Independent Directors, the website link for which has been provided in Corporate Governance Report.

The said Policy of the Company, inter alia, formulates the criteria for appointment of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the Company and persons in the Senior Management of the Company, their remuneration including determination of qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and such other matters as provided under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Act.

The policy aims to attract, retain and motivate qualified people at the executive and at the board levels and ensures that the interests of Board members & senior executives are aligned with the business strategy, objectives, values and long-term interests of the Company.

The policy contains detailed criteria for selection and appointment of the Board members and other executive members and also lays down the compensation structure of Non-Executive Directors, Executive Directors, Key Managerial Personnel(s) and Senior Management Personnel(s). The said policy forms part of the Directors Report and marked as Annexure-‘D.

The policy is also available at the following weblink: http://www.manaksiaaluminium.com/pdf/ REMUNERATION-POLICY.pdf.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As required by the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Act, read with Regulation 20 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has in place the Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising of 3 (Three) members. The Committee is chaired by Mr. Chandan Ambaly (DIN: 08456058) - Independent Director. Mr. Anirudha Agrawal (DIN: 06537905) - Whole Time Director and Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 00091784) - Managing Director are the other members as on 31.03.2024.

The details of composition, terms of reference and number of meetings held for the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has formulated a CSR Policy which is available on Companys website at https:// www.manaksiaaluminium.com/upload/media/jan_2021/Corporate%20Social%20Responsibility %20Policy.pdf

In view of amended provisions in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company at its Board Meeting held on 08th June, 2021 has temporarily withdrawn the functions to be discharged by CSR Committee as the amount required to be spent by Company does not exceed Rs 50 Lakhs and hence the existing functions of CSR Committee is discharged by the Board of Directors of the Company.

During the year under review, in compliance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 and the various notifications/circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Company has contributed the eligible amount through implementing agency engaged in activities specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The salient features of the CSR policy along with the Report on CSR activities are given in Annexure-E to this Directors Report.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD PERFORMANCE AND PERFORMANCE OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, read with Guidance Note on Board Evaluation of SEBI dated 5th January, 2017, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation, in a structured questionnaire form after taking into consideration various aspects of the Board functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution, diligence, integrity, awareness and performance of specific laws, duties, obligations and governance, on the basis of which, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance, the performance of Board Committee and of Directors individually.

The performance of the Board and individual Directors was evaluated by the Board seeking feedback from all the Directors. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board seeking views from the Committee Members. As per Para VII of Schedule IV of the Act, the Independent Directors of the Company, without the participation of Non-Independent Directors and members of management, in their separate meeting held on 10th May, 2022 have reviewed the performance of:

• Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

• the Chairman of the Company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non Executive Directors.

• assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the board that is necessary for the board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The review of performance of Non-Independent Directors was done after discussing with them on various parameters, such as, skill, competence, experience, degree of engagement, ideas and planning etc. The Board performance was reviewed on various parameters, such as, adequacy of the composition of the Board, Board culture, appropriateness of qualification & expertise of Board members, process of identification and appointment of Independent Directors, inter-personal skills, ability to act proactively, managing conflicts, managing crisis situations, diversity in the knowledge and related industry expertise, roles and responsibilities of Board members, appropriate utilization of talents and skills of Board members etc. The evaluation of the Chairman of the Company was conducted on various parameters such as leadership, quality, capability, availability, clarity of understanding, governance & compliance and degree of contribution etc.

The Board of Directors of the Company expressed their satisfaction towards the process of review and evaluation of performance of Board, its committees and of individual directors.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME

In terms of Regulation 25(7) of Listing Regulations your Company is required to conduct Familiarisation Programme for Independent Directors to familiarise them about your Company including nature of industry in which your Company operates, business model of your Company, roles, rights and responsibilities of IDs and any other relevant information. Further, pursuant to Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulations, your Company is required to disseminate on its website, details of familiarisation programme imparted to IDs including the details of:

i) number of programmes attended by IDs (during the year and on a cumulative basis till date),

ii) number of hours spent by IDs in such programmes (during the year and on a cumulative basis till date), and

iii) other relevant details.

Accordingly, the details of familiarization programme imparted to the Independent Directors is provided at the following weblink: https://www.manaksiaaluminium.com/pdf/Details-of-Familiarisation-Program-imparted- to-IDs-Aluminium.pdf

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review in terms of Chapter V of the Act.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any regulatory authority, court or tribunal which may impact its going concern status and Companys operations in future.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Your Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. To commensurate the internal financial control with its size, scale and complexities of its operations, the Company on the recommendation of Audit Committee has M/s S Bhalotia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Audit Committee reviews the Report submitted by the Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems, in this regard, your Board confirms the following:

a. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. There are well-laid manuals for such general or specific authorization.

b. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

c. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

d. The existing assets of the Company are verified/checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences, if any.

e. Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

In Compliance with the provisions of section 177(9) of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Company has framed a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns about actual or suspected unethical behaviour, mal practice, wrongful conduct, discrimination, sexual harassment, fraud, violation of the Company polices including Code of Conduct without fear of reprisal/retaliation. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy is available on the website of the Company at given weblink http://www.manaksiaaluminium.com/pdf/Whistle-Blower-Policy-11042019.pdf

During the year under review, no cases of violations were reported under this mechanism.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and Rules under it. Your Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee under the Act. The Internal Committee (IC) comprises of internal members and an external member who has extensive experience in the field.

During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported to the Internal Complaints Committee. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with applicable provisions of Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of the Directors Report and marked as Annexure-‘F.

During the year under review, no employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of section 197(12) of the Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

During the period under review, neither any application under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process was initiated nor any pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the period under review, no such settlement took place.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Company continues its relentless focus on strengthening competition in all its businesses. It is the endeavour of your Company to deploy resources in a balanced manner so as to secure the interest of the shareholders in the best possible manner in the short, medium and long terms.

Your Directors convey their grateful appreciation for the valuable patronage and co-operation received and goodwill enjoyed by the Company from its esteemed customers, commercial associates, banks, financial institutions, Central Government, State Government, various Government and Local authorities, other stakeholders and the media.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees at all levels for their commendable teamwork, professionalism and enthusiastic contribution towards the working of the Company.

Your Directors look forward to the future with hope and conviction.