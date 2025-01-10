Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
123.26
118.56
109.74
102.16
Net Worth
129.81
125.11
116.29
108.71
Minority Interest
Debt
172.23
144.34
126.62
109.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.24
12.06
11.81
12.97
Total Liabilities
314.28
281.51
254.72
231.56
Fixed Assets
121.23
113.52
105.23
101.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.03
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
1.65
1.71
3.83
Networking Capital
180.45
148.91
131.54
113.11
Inventories
159.11
139.53
146.91
117.6
Inventory Days
158.02
Sundry Debtors
47.44
45.18
41.41
41.24
Debtor Days
55.41
Other Current Assets
77.64
63.12
62.38
48.92
Sundry Creditors
-92.95
-81.38
-82.33
-68.62
Creditor Days
92.2
Other Current Liabilities
-10.79
-17.54
-36.83
-26.03
Cash
11.93
17.39
16.23
13.62
Total Assets
314.28
281.5
254.72
231.57
