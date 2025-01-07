Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
271.62
281.29
227.9
238.39
yoy growth (%)
-3.43
23.42
-4.39
-10.21
Raw materials
-189.63
-184.35
-165.72
-191.83
As % of sales
69.81
65.53
72.71
80.46
Employee costs
-11.18
-12.68
-8.24
-7.11
As % of sales
4.11
4.5
3.61
2.98
Other costs
-60.2
-64.33
-41.8
-35.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.16
22.87
18.34
14.83
Operating profit
10.59
19.91
12.13
4.08
OPM
3.9
7.07
5.32
1.71
Depreciation
-5.91
-5.44
-5.02
-5.21
Interest expense
-12.78
-12.56
-6.89
-7.09
Other income
4.11
3.21
1.85
2.62
Profit before tax
-3.99
5.12
2.06
-5.59
Taxes
0.83
0.72
-0.81
0.24
Tax rate
-20.82
14.06
-39.63
-4.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.16
5.84
1.24
-5.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.16
5.84
1.24
-5.35
yoy growth (%)
-154.14
369.54
-123.24
6.22
NPM
-1.16
2.07
0.54
-2.24
