Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.85
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

271.62

281.29

227.9

238.39

yoy growth (%)

-3.43

23.42

-4.39

-10.21

Raw materials

-189.63

-184.35

-165.72

-191.83

As % of sales

69.81

65.53

72.71

80.46

Employee costs

-11.18

-12.68

-8.24

-7.11

As % of sales

4.11

4.5

3.61

2.98

Other costs

-60.2

-64.33

-41.8

-35.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.16

22.87

18.34

14.83

Operating profit

10.59

19.91

12.13

4.08

OPM

3.9

7.07

5.32

1.71

Depreciation

-5.91

-5.44

-5.02

-5.21

Interest expense

-12.78

-12.56

-6.89

-7.09

Other income

4.11

3.21

1.85

2.62

Profit before tax

-3.99

5.12

2.06

-5.59

Taxes

0.83

0.72

-0.81

0.24

Tax rate

-20.82

14.06

-39.63

-4.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.16

5.84

1.24

-5.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.16

5.84

1.24

-5.35

yoy growth (%)

-154.14

369.54

-123.24

6.22

NPM

-1.16

2.07

0.54

-2.24

