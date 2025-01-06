iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.35
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.99

5.12

2.06

-5.59

Depreciation

-5.91

-5.44

-5.02

-5.21

Tax paid

0.83

0.72

-0.81

0.24

Working capital

33.19

-12.89

-0.47

-6.2

Other operating items

Operating

24.11

-12.49

-4.26

-16.76

Capital expenditure

3.11

22.33

-0.52

-63.78

Free cash flow

27.23

9.83

-4.78

-80.54

Equity raised

210.57

191.88

182.42

192.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

53.12

-5.88

-3.15

-5.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

290.92

195.83

174.49

105.85

