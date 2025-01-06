Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.99
5.12
2.06
-5.59
Depreciation
-5.91
-5.44
-5.02
-5.21
Tax paid
0.83
0.72
-0.81
0.24
Working capital
33.19
-12.89
-0.47
-6.2
Other operating items
Operating
24.11
-12.49
-4.26
-16.76
Capital expenditure
3.11
22.33
-0.52
-63.78
Free cash flow
27.23
9.83
-4.78
-80.54
Equity raised
210.57
191.88
182.42
192.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
53.12
-5.88
-3.15
-5.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
290.92
195.83
174.49
105.85
