Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd Board Meeting

Manaksia Alumi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company along with Limited Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). Unaudited Quarterly Result for June 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 09TH AUGUST, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1)the Audited Financial Result of the Company along with Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). (2) to consider and approve declaration of Final Dividend on the Equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 18TH MAY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th Fenruary, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

