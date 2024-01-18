OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 18TH MAY 2024 Recommended a Final dividend of Re 0.07 against the face value of Re. 1/- of an equity share (7%) of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid within 30 days from the date of such declaration. The record date will be intimated in due course