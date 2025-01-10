To

the Members

Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited

Report on the Audit of IND AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to Note 45(i) to the financial statements in relation to outstanding balances of trade receivables, trade payables and loans and advances which are subject to confirmation and subsequent adjustments, if any.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter Our Response 1. Defined Benefit Obligation We have examined the key controls over the process involving member data, formulation of assumptions and the financial reporting process in arriving at the provision for retirement benefits. We tested the controls for determining the actuarial assumptions and the approval of those assumptions by senior management. We found these key controls were designed, implemented and operated effectively, and therefore determined that we could place reliance on these key controls for the purposes of our audit. The valuation of the retirement benefit schemes in the Company is determined with reference to various actuarial assumptions including discount rate, future salary increases, rate of inflation, mortality rates and attrition rates. We tested the employee data used in calculating the obligation and where material, we also considered the treatment of curtailments, settlements, past service costs, remeasurements, benefits paid, and any other amendments made to obligations during the year. From the evidence obtained, we found the data and assumptions used by management in the actuarial valuations for retirement benefit obligations to be appropriate. Due to the size of these schemes, small changes in these assumptions can have a material impact on the estimated defined benefit obligation. 2. Litigation, Claims and Contingent Liabilities • We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, claims and contingent liabilities. (Refer Note 34, to be read along with Emphasis of matter in Independent Auditors Report) • We held discussions with senior management including the person responsible for legal and compliance to obtain an understanding of the factors considered by management in classification of the matter as ‘probable, ‘possible and ‘remote. The Company is exposed to variety of different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. Consequently, in the normal course of business, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities may arise from legal proceedings, constructive obligations and commercial claims. • Examined the Companys legal expenses on sample basis and read the minutes of the board meetings in order to ensure completeness. • Management applies significant judgement when considering whether and how much to provide for the potential exposure of each matter. • With respect to tax matters, involving our tax specialists, and discussing with the Companys tax officers, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. • These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matters progresses. • Assessing the decisions and rationale for provisions held or for decisions not to record provisions or make disclosures. • Given the different views possible, basis the interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provision required or determine required disclosures. • For those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recorded, considering the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures. 3. Property, Plant & Equipment (Including Capex) Principal Audit Procedures • Tracking and monitoring capex requires more attention to ensure reasonable Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: accurateness and completeness of financial reporting in respect of Property, plant and equipment. • We assessed companys process regarding maintenance of records and accounting of transactions pertaining to Property, plant and equipment including capital work-in-progress with reference to Indian Accounting Standard 16. • Further, technical complexities require management to assess and make estimates/ judgements about capitalization, estimated useful life, impairment etc. which has material impact on Balance sheet and operating results. • We have carried out substantive audit procedures at financial and assertion level to verify the capitalization of assets as Property, plant & equipment. • We have reviewed management judgement pertaining to estimation of useful life and depreciation of the Property, plant and equipment in accordance with Schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013. • We have relied on physical verification conducted by management and management representations. 4. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included but were not limited to: We have identified this as an area of importance because the companys revenue is a material item in view of adoption of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". The application of the new revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognised over a period and disclosures thereof. • Evaluation of the companys accounting principles in relation to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard • Created an understanding of the companys routines and internal controls associated with revenue recognition; • Examination of a selection of transactions to ensure that they have been reported correctly according to agreements and in the correct periods;

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expectedto be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statementsdoes not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, Changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughoutthe audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to

modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 and according to the information and explanations given to us and also on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extend applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statements of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note no. 34 of the Ind AS financial statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) during the year by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of Company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall:

• Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding party or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like form or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) Based on our examination which includes test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

financial statements of Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024, we

report that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and equipment.

B. The company does not have any intangible assets, therefore the clause is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (Other than immovable properties where the company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right-of- use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In the opinion, the

frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book record that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In the opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 of the companies Act, 2013 and the company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 186 of the companies Act, 2013. Further, the company has compiled with the provision of section 186 of the companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. According, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima-facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, cess, GST and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods and service tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of duty of customs, goods and service tax and income tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Name of the Statute Nature of Amount under dispute not yet deposited (in lakhs) Financial year to which this amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 0.87 2006-07 CESTAT(Kolkata) 6.75 2006-07 Jurisdictional AO 0.54 2006-07 2.12 2006-07 Central Excise and Service Tax Central Excise and Service Tax 1.30 2011-12 CESTAT (Kolkata) 1.20 2011-12 69.57 2017-18 76.85 2017-18 38.41 2017-18

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the financial year for the purposes for which they were obtained

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examinations of balance sheet of the company we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

1) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and

explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

b) According to information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and provision of section 192 of the companies act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial & Housing Finance Activities during the year, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

c) The company is not core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company is not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for theyear ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internalcontrol stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenanceof adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct ofits business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection offrauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over FinancialReporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit on Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financialreporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that amaterial weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on theassessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assuranceregarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordancewith generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions arerecorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusionor improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject tothe risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions,or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financialreporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, basedon the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components ofinternal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India.