iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GSM Foils Ltd Share Price

118.3
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:33:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open118.3
  • Day's High118.35
  • 52 Wk High125.5
  • Prev. Close120.7
  • Day's Low118.3
  • 52 Wk Low 30.5
  • Turnover (lac)18.92
  • P/E112.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GSM Foils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

118.3

Prev. Close

120.7

Turnover(Lac.)

18.92

Day's High

118.35

Day's Low

118.3

52 Week's High

125.5

52 Week's Low

30.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.56

P/E

112.8

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

GSM Foils Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

GSM Foils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GSM Foils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.14%

Non-Promoter- 26.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GSM Foils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Dec-2023

Equity Capital

9.37

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

1.66

1.25

Net Worth

11.03

1.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GSM Foils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GSM Foils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sagar Girish Bhanushali

Managing Director

Mohansingh L Parmar

Independent Director

Mahesh Virchand Mehta

Independent Director

Vijay V Pandya

Independent Director

Swati Dhaval Miran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratik M Mewada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GSM Foils Ltd

Summary

GSM Foils Ltd was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. GSM Foils LLP pursuant to a Certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated April 05, 2019. M/s. GSM Foils LLP was converted into a Private Limited Company GSM Foils Private Limited and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to GSM Foils Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated September 04 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Strip Foils when used in packaging of pharmaceutical medicines including capsules and tablets both. Over the past few years, the Company acquired definite know how in different types of foils used in pharmaceuticals companies. It offer Aluminium foils in different sizes, shapes and thickness to meet diverse needs of clients.Aluminium Foil or Strip Foils are one of the packaging options for highly sensitive pharmaceutical products that protects the medicines from oxygen, moisture, and other environmental influences. These foils are used in packaging of capsules which requires more bursting strength as they are bigger in size and are used to create a push-through closure with lid film where tablets and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GSM Foils Ltd share price today?

The GSM Foils Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹118.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSM Foils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSM Foils Ltd is ₹151.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSM Foils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSM Foils Ltd is 112.8 and 7.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSM Foils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSM Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSM Foils Ltd is ₹30.5 and ₹125.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GSM Foils Ltd?

GSM Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 259.23%, 6 Month at 133.69%, 3 Month at 56.75% and 1 Month at 21.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSM Foils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSM Foils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GSM Foils Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.