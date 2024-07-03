SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹118.3
Prev. Close₹120.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.92
Day's High₹118.35
Day's Low₹118.3
52 Week's High₹125.5
52 Week's Low₹30.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.56
P/E112.8
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Equity Capital
9.37
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1.66
1.25
Net Worth
11.03
1.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sagar Girish Bhanushali
Managing Director
Mohansingh L Parmar
Independent Director
Mahesh Virchand Mehta
Independent Director
Vijay V Pandya
Independent Director
Swati Dhaval Miran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratik M Mewada
Reports by GSM Foils Ltd
Summary
GSM Foils Ltd was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. GSM Foils LLP pursuant to a Certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated April 05, 2019. M/s. GSM Foils LLP was converted into a Private Limited Company GSM Foils Private Limited and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to GSM Foils Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated September 04 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Strip Foils when used in packaging of pharmaceutical medicines including capsules and tablets both. Over the past few years, the Company acquired definite know how in different types of foils used in pharmaceuticals companies. It offer Aluminium foils in different sizes, shapes and thickness to meet diverse needs of clients.Aluminium Foil or Strip Foils are one of the packaging options for highly sensitive pharmaceutical products that protects the medicines from oxygen, moisture, and other environmental influences. These foils are used in packaging of capsules which requires more bursting strength as they are bigger in size and are used to create a push-through closure with lid film where tablets and
The GSM Foils Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹118.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSM Foils Ltd is ₹151.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GSM Foils Ltd is 112.8 and 7.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSM Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSM Foils Ltd is ₹30.5 and ₹125.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GSM Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 259.23%, 6 Month at 133.69%, 3 Month at 56.75% and 1 Month at 21.67%.
