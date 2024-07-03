Summary

GSM Foils Ltd was originally formed as Limited Liability Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. GSM Foils LLP pursuant to a Certificate of incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, dated April 05, 2019. M/s. GSM Foils LLP was converted into a Private Limited Company GSM Foils Private Limited and fresh a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 27, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company has been converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company changed to GSM Foils Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated September 04 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Blister Foils and Aluminium Pharma Strip Foils when used in packaging of pharmaceutical medicines including capsules and tablets both. Over the past few years, the Company acquired definite know how in different types of foils used in pharmaceuticals companies. It offer Aluminium foils in different sizes, shapes and thickness to meet diverse needs of clients.Aluminium Foil or Strip Foils are one of the packaging options for highly sensitive pharmaceutical products that protects the medicines from oxygen, moisture, and other environmental influences. These foils are used in packaging of capsules which requires more bursting strength as they are bigger in size and are used to create a push-through closure with lid film where tablets and

