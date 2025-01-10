To the Members of GSM FOILS LIMITED

CIN: U43303MH2023PLC405459

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of GSM FOILS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, (statement of changes in equity) and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information [hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

"Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon"

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report (the "Reports"), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our auditwork and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (vi) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(viii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

- The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

- The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

- Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

- The company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year.

For, M N C A & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 100586W NISHIT PABARI, FCA (Partner) Mem. No. 149385 UDIN : 24149385BKBGWP3306 Place : VASAI (E) Date : 20th June, 2024

"ANNEXURE A"

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of GSM FOILS LIMITED for the year ended 31/03/2024.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) According to the information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets:

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information & explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed in such verification .

The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable.

There are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(ii)

- The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

- According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances like loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year and hence the directives issued by he Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to information & explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been applicable to company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) According to the information & explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues :

- There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) Based on information and explanation provided by the management of Company and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,

The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to that extent.

The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Further, there were no term loans which were utilized at the beginning of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to that extent.

On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) During the year,

- The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

- The year the Company has made any preferential allotment as bonus shares to existing share holder of company or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. (xi)

- To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

- To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

- There are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during which require attention, when performing our audit.

(xii) The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business but does not have an internal audit system due to the size of the company which is not applicable to company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

- The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

- The company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year and hence, the company is not required to obtain a certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

- The company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

- According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) To comply with the statutory requirements New auditors were appointed as the previously appointed firm was non peer reviewed firm and further no issue or objection were raised by outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, nor has been transferred to special account since the requirement of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act is not applied to the company.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GSM FOILS LIMITED ("The Company") as of 31/03/2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31/03/2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.